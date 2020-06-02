AllHipHop
Trae Tha Truth And Bun B Lead March In Houston

Mike Winslow

Trae tha Truth and Bun B. plan to lead thousands on a March for justice tomorrow in Houston.

(AllHipHop News) Trae tha Truth and Bun B have teamed up with George Floyd's family to coordinate a massive March in Houston tomorrow.

The superstar rappers will lead a march to City Hall with George Floyd's brother Brandon Williams.

Trae and Bun have lined up some heavyweight political support as well, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Police Chief Art Acevedo, who have co-signed and will join in join the march.

Floyd was killed on May 25th, when a Minneapolis Police officer named Derek Chauvin put his knee on his neck for almost 9 minutes. George Floyd eventually died and his official cause of death has been listed as asphyxiation.

Derek Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder and is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

Meanwhile, Trae the Truth has been on the frontlines since he learned of George Floyd's death.

The news hit Trae the Truth especially hard since he was a colleague of Floyd's in the Houston hip Hop community long before he became a worldwide symbol of police brutality in the United States.

Houston is one of over a dozen cities around the United States which has been rocked by violence and protests in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Over 400 people in the city were arrested after peaceful demonstrations turned into destructive riots over the weekend. Trae issued a warning to any troublemakers.

"i been seein looters and people with earpieces that aint even from here or the community Startin the rioting and looting," Trae said. "That S##t Wont Fly Wit Us.... We Will Make George And His Family Proud.. We Will Not Be Bullied Or Silenced At All.... We Are One !!! See Yall Tuesday!! Stand For Something Or Fall For Anything!! (Share This) We Need To Make This The Biggest March Ever!!"

Trae the Truth and Bun B are scheduled to march to City Hall tomorrow at 3 p.m. 

