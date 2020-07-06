Trae Tha Truth Recruits T.I., Styles P, Conway, Bun B & More For “Time For Change” Charity Song

Listen to the posse cut that the Texan calls a "Black Lives Really Matter anthem."

(AllHipHop News) Frazier "Trae Tha Truth" Thompson III has been on the frontlines fighting for racial equality and police accountability. Along with fellow Texas native Bun B, the rapper/activist took part in protests on the streets and advocacy online.

Trae is also bringing awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement with a new song titled "Time For Change." He linked up with T.I., Styles P, Mysonne, Ink, Anthony Hamilton, Conway, Krayzie Bone, E-40, David Banner, and Bun B for the record.

"Time For Change" also features the words of social justice advocate Tamika Mallory and civil rights attorney Lee Merritt. All proceeds from the single will be donated to Trae's 12-year-old Angel By Nature nonprofit organization.

"Soundtrack To The Revolution Out Now!!! 'Time For Change' Black Lives Really Matter Anthem... Stream And Share To The World... 🙏🏿✊🏿," wrote Trae Tha Truth on his Instagram page. The song arrives after the recent police-related killings of African-Americans such as Breonna Taylor in Kentucky, Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, George Floyd in Minnesota, Rayshard Brooks in Georgia, and Elijah McClain in Colorado.