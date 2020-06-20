AllHipHop
Trae tha Truth's "Ride for Freedom" Draws Hundreds Of Cars

Mike Winslow

Trae tha Truth continues to keep the community engaged in a fight to end police brutality and racial injustice.

(AllHipHop News) Houston,Texas rapper Trae tha Truth continued to lead cause for justice after the shocking death of his good friend George Floyd.

Yesterday, to celebrate Juneteenth, Trae tha Truth hosted the "Ride For Justice" in his hometown.

Over 300 people lined up to drive their car is down Emancipation Avenue for the event, which Trae cleverly designed with safety in mind, since Houston has seen a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases over the last 30 days.

"It is a momentum thing and I think the whole world picked up at the same time and I think it would be a total loss for us not to continue doing what we are supposed to do,” Trae tha Truth told local news outlet KPRC.

Trae tha Truth has been on the front lines of the protests since the death of his comrade "Big Floyd," who a well-known rapper on Houston's scene in the '90s.

In addition to leading protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota where Big Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police, Trae and Bun B. also led over a march to City Hall in June, which drew over 10,000 people.

