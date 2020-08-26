Trae Tha Truth, Yandy Smith & Porsha Williams Arrested Again At A Breonna Taylor Protest

Activists continue to demand #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor as Kentucky's top law enforcement official speaks at the RNC in DC.

(AllHipHop News) In July, several people were taken into custody during a demonstration outside the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Trae Tha Truth, Yandy Smith, and Porsha Williams were among the individuals arrested for protesting against the police violence that killed Breonna Taylor.

The three high-profile individuals were arrested again on Tuesday for demanding justice for the late 26-year-old EMT. After being released, Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth called out Cameron for not arresting the officers - Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove - who are responsible for shooting Taylor inside her Louisville home during a botched "no-knock warrant" raid.

"[It's] Crazy How We Keep Gettin Arrested But @danieljaycameron Aint Said Nothing Bout The Cops who Killed #breonnataylor... They will Never Break Us!! We Went From The PattyWagon Back To The Streets!! Oh I Know The End Of This Video Piss Them Off Even More... [I'm] Back Free AGAIN 💪🏿😤 ... And Its Still #justiceforbreonnataylor 🎥," wrote Trae on Instagram.

Love & Hip Hop: New York star Yandy Smith and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams also posted about their experiences dealing with law enforcement as they marched in Louisville on behalf of Breonna Taylor. Meanwhile, KY AG Daniel Cameron spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention on Tuesday from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC.