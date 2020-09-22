AllHipHop
Travis Scott Announces New Single "Franchise"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

La Flame is coming back with another tune.

(AllHipHop News) Travis Scott is ready to drop another new record. The Houston-raised rapper announced "Franchise" will hit the internet on Friday. Fans have the chance to buy a deluxe CD or deluxe cassette on Scott's website.

Visual artist George Condo designed the "Franchise" cover art. Condo previously created the imagery for Kanye West's masterful 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.Kan

"I’m been up stairs cheifing them tunes! Condo Been downstairs painting with da wine on tilt," tweeted Scott on Monday night.

So far in 2020, Scott hit #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart with the Kid Cudi-assisted "The Scotts." The Cactus Jack label leader also released "The Plan" off Tenet: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

