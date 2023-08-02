Travis Scott Announces ‘Utopia’ Live Show At Italy’s Circus Maximus Stadium

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

La Flame heads to the ancient site in Europe.

Houston-bred recording artist Travis Scott is currently one of the most talked about music acts in the world. His latest album, Utopia, became a trending topic since its release on July 28.

At one point, it looked as if Travis Scott would present a historic concert experience at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt before that show got canceled. However, the Texan is now headed to another site associated with an ancient empire.

Italy’s former Roman chariot-racing stadium, Circus Maximus, will host a Utopia live event on August 7. The site, which dates back to the 6th century BCE, can reportedly accommodate more than 200,000 people. Travis Scott made the announcement on his social media accounts on Tuesday, August 1.

“FIRST STOP UTOPIA LIVE AT CIRCUS MAXIMUS. WE OUT!!!!!” wrote Scott on Instagram. Circus Maximus is also the name of the chart-topper’s new film. He presented a trailer for his self-directed movie late last month.

The Utopia album is reportedly on pace to move around 500,000 units in its first week. That projected total should be enough to give Travis Scott his third No. 1 project on the Billboard 200 chart next week.

Travis Scott’s latest studio LP contains a star-studded lineup of guest features. Drake, Playboi Carti, Beyoncé, 21 Savage, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Westside Gunn, Kid Cudi, Bad Bunny, Future, SZA, and more acts appear on the album.

Utopia has received mostly positive reactions. It presently has a Metacritic.com score of 62/100 which signifies generally favorable reviews from professional music critics. Travis Scott also managed to gain an 8.6/10 user score on the review aggregator website.