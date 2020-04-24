AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Travis Scott Breaks 'Fortnite' Record with "Astronomical" Concert, Drops "The Scotts" With Kid Cudi

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Cactus Jack leader presented a historic night of entertainment.

(AllHipHop News) Travis Scott is one of the biggest recording artists in the world today. In case doubters are still denying that as a fact, the 27-year-old Houston native showed off his impact on the culture last night.

On Thursday evening, Scott hosted the "Astronomical" Fortnite concert. According to Epic Games, a record-breaking 12.3 million concurrent players participated during the live showcase. Electronic producer/deejay Marshmello's 2019 concert held the previous record with 10.7 million people.

After the show, Travis Scott tweeted:

HONESTLY TODAY WAS ONE OF THE MOST INSPIRING DAYS. LOVE EVERY SINGLE ONE OF U GUYS. AND I KNOW TIMES ARE WEIRD FOR US. BUT FOR ONE MOMENT TO BE ABLE TO HAVE THE RAGERS TO RAGE WHERE EVER YOU ARE IS AMAZING. LOVE U GUYS WITH ALL MY BODY. !!!!! GANG 🌵

During the livestream, Travis Scott also premiered a new single with Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi titled "THE SCOTTS." Dot Da Genius, Plain Pat, and Take A Daytrip are credited as producers on the track.

"THE SCOTTS" collaboration follows Travis' #1 Hot 100 hit "Highest in the Room" which was released in 2019. A remixed version lives on the JackBoys compilation. Earlier this month, Kid Cudi dropped his solo record "Leader Of The Delinquents."

In what is being described as a "musical journey" by Epic Games, Astronomical is booked to take place on multiple dates. Fortnite players from around the world can catch the virtual performance by entering the game 30 minutes before the concert is scheduled to begin.

Upcoming dates for Fortnite And Travis Scott Present: Astronomical: 

  • Friday, April 24 at 10 a.m. EDT | 7 a.m. PDT |1400 GMT
  • Saturday, April 25 at 12 a.m. EDT | 9 p.m. PDT | 0400 GMT
  • Saturday, April 25 at 11 a.m. EDT| 8 a.m. PDT | 1500 GMT
  • Saturday, April 25 at 6 p.m. EDT | 3 p.m. PDT | 2200 GMT 
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"Straight Outta Compton" Star Busted With Guns, Huge Stash Of Drugs

Actor Jason Mitchell, who played Eazy-E in "Straight Outta Compton" was sent straight to jail in Mississippi after he was busted with a large amount of drugs and a bunch of guns.

AllHipHop Staff

by

mrmario100

Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Her Sexuality

Megan Thee Stallion admits she's attracted to women in a brand new interview.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Alaziya

RIP Fred The Godson, Bronx Rapper Dies Of COVID-19

RIP Fred The Godson, Bronx Rapper Dies Of COVID-19

ChuckCreekmur

by

JoeyFocusd

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Seizes Game's Record Label And "Born 2 Rap" Royalties

A woman who accused Game of sexual assault just won the rights to his indie record label and his hit album "Born 2 Rap."

Nolan Strong

by

Returnofthebrotha

Diddy Creates New Platform With Minority-Owned Banks To Get Businesses Funding

Diddy has teamed with several lending institutions to make sure minority-owned businesses get their cut of the $484 billion bailout package for small businesses.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Yunggetem

Nick Cannon Says Eminem Knows Not To Test Him Again

Nick Cannon says his beef with Eminem would still be going, the Detroit rappers "knows" better.

AllHipHop Staff

by

BossUp2182

Listen To Juice WRLD’s Posthumous Single ‘Righteous’

"Taking medicine to fix all of the damage. My anxiety the size of a planet."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Wale Addresses Racial Inequality With “Sue Me” Short Film Starring Lucas Hedges

Watch the DMV native’s reimagining of American society.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

CarolineFlack

Tiffany Haddish Dodges Romance Questions About Common

Tiffany Haddish wouldn't confirm, nor deny, reports about a rumored relationship with Common.

AllHipHop Staff

Salt-N-Pepa Rapper In A New Battle...With Uber

Pepa is taking Uber to court over injuries she suffered after a multi-car pileup in Los Angeles.

AllHipHop Staff