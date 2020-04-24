Travis Scott Breaks 'Fortnite' Record with "Astronomical" Concert, Drops "The Scotts" With Kid Cudi

The Cactus Jack leader presented a historic night of entertainment.

(AllHipHop News) Travis Scott is one of the biggest recording artists in the world today. In case doubters are still denying that as a fact, the 27-year-old Houston native showed off his impact on the culture last night.

On Thursday evening, Scott hosted the "Astronomical" Fortnite concert. According to Epic Games, a record-breaking 12.3 million concurrent players participated during the live showcase. Electronic producer/deejay Marshmello's 2019 concert held the previous record with 10.7 million people.

After the show, Travis Scott tweeted:

HONESTLY TODAY WAS ONE OF THE MOST INSPIRING DAYS. LOVE EVERY SINGLE ONE OF U GUYS. AND I KNOW TIMES ARE WEIRD FOR US. BUT FOR ONE MOMENT TO BE ABLE TO HAVE THE RAGERS TO RAGE WHERE EVER YOU ARE IS AMAZING. LOVE U GUYS WITH ALL MY BODY. !!!!! GANG 🌵

During the livestream, Travis Scott also premiered a new single with Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi titled "THE SCOTTS." Dot Da Genius, Plain Pat, and Take A Daytrip are credited as producers on the track.

"THE SCOTTS" collaboration follows Travis' #1 Hot 100 hit "Highest in the Room" which was released in 2019. A remixed version lives on the JackBoys compilation. Earlier this month, Kid Cudi dropped his solo record "Leader Of The Delinquents."

In what is being described as a "musical journey" by Epic Games, Astronomical is booked to take place on multiple dates. Fortnite players from around the world can catch the virtual performance by entering the game 30 minutes before the concert is scheduled to begin.

Upcoming dates for Fortnite And Travis Scott Present: Astronomical: