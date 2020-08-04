AllHipHop
Travis Scott Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary Of 'Astroworld' Album

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

"Let's keep the ride going see you in Utopia."

(AllHipHop News) Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight was Travis Scott's first #1 album on the Billboard 200, but Astroworld was the project that elevated the rapper to mainstream status. That LP dropped two years ago.

Scott is now celebrating Astroworld's cotton anniversary. Last night, the JackBoys frontman posted a hand-written message about the 2018 release on Twitter.

"Happy Astroversary a [2-year] ride that's still one of my favorites!!! Album means so much to me!! To [everyone] that bumps and rages to that soundtrack I love you. Let's keep the ride going see you in Utopia," wrote Scott.

Astroworld debuted at #1 with 537,000 first-week units. The album picked up an additional 205,000 units in its second week to remain in the top spot which sparked anger from Nicki Minaj because her Queen album came in at #2 that week.

Scott earned a Best Rap Album nomination at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards for Astroworld. He eventually lost to Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy. The recording process for the LP, the promotional run, and Grammy night was filmed for Travis Scott's Look Mom I Can Fly Netflix documentary.

