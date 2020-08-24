Travis Scott & Christopher Nolan Talk “The Plan” Single Off The 'Tenet' Soundtrack

The John David Washington-led film is expected to hit theaters next month.

(AllHipHop News) Tenet is already garnering positive reviews from professional film critics. The Christopher Nolan-directed motion picture has an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Not only is Nolan's movie drawing interest from the public, but the music associated with Tenet is also making headlines. Travis Scott was tapped to create the original song "The Plan" for the sci-fi action flick.

“Beyond excited to be a part of this. So thankful that Ludwig and Christopher Nolan thought of me for this moment. Tenet is insane and I hope everyone enjoys the ride!" states Travis Scott.

Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther) produced "The Plan" along with Scott and WondaGurl.“The single will also be included on the Tenet official soundtrack album.

“When I watched the movie in its entirety, I started to feel that the end needed a new voice to reflect the culmination of the journey we’ve just experienced. The first artist that came to mind was Travis Scott," says Göransson. "Conceptually, his artistic voice is very much in step with the sound palette we’d created for Tenet, and I felt that he and Chris might almost be kindred spirits when it comes to creating fully realized worlds with music and visuals."

The longtime Childish Gambino collaborator continued, "Travis instantly connected with the movie, and his observations of the experience were exactly what Chris was looking for. I sent him the beat and sounds, and he started to work on a song building around that material. Travis nailed it—he did indeed create the missing piece of the puzzle.”

Christopher Nolan adds, “As we were finishing the musical sound of the film, one of Ludwig’s suggestions was to bring Travis Scott into the mix and show him the film and get his input. Travis watched the film and really connected with it and had a lot of very valuable insights about what we were trying to do. The song he created from Ludwig’s tracks and the way in which we wound up layering his voice into various elements of the soundtrack through the film really became the final piece of this puzzle.”

Tenet is scheduled for release in North America on September 3 via Warner Bros Pictures. The film stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Martin Donovan, Fiona Dourif, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.