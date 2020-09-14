AllHipHop
Travis Scott Discusses People "Finally" Paying Attention To Racial Oppression

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The "Sicko Mode" performer offers to help bring about change in any way.

(AllHipHop News) Earlier this summer, Travis Scott spoke out about the social unrest taking place in the United States. An episode of Scott's WAV Radio show on Apple Music included him discussing the global activism in the wake of George Floyd being killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25.

That embrace of the Black Lives Matter movement by Scott was a turn from his previous opinion on the 2014 police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. At the time, Scott blasted some Black people for acting like what he called "fake activists." He also suggested Brown deserved to "pay for consequences he probably inflicted." 

In July of this year, the 29-year-old hitmaker held himself accountable for his past comments by stating, "And just even for myself, whether I was young or might've said the wrong thing, or might've just been misinformed, or just might've just been so young, having other words on my mind, not even noticing that like, 'Yo, man. It's a one and two with this thing.'" 

Scott once again shared his thoughts on the ongoing fight for equality in America. As part of a new cover story for The Face magazine, the JackBoys frontman offered to do more work to help end police violence and systemic racism.

“People are finally seeing the oppression that's been happening and overlooked, and that we, as a culture, have been fighting through every day,” said Scott. “We got a voice to try to make change. Allow me to help in any way.”

The Face's Volume 4, Issue 4 featuring Travis Scott is part of the publication's first full relaunch since 2004. Acclaimed photographer David LaChapelle shot the latest cover. Scott and LaChapelle previously worked together for the music superstar's AstroWorld album imagery.

