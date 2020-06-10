AllHipHop
Travis Scott Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over "Highest In The Room"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The former Number One song is at the center of a legal dispute.

(AllHipHop News) According to reports, Travis Scott is accused of stealing the melody for his chart-topping hit "Highest In the Room." Songwriters Olivier Bassil, Lukas Benjamin Leth, and Benjamin Lasnier filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the Houston-raised rapper.

Lasnier claims he posted a version of a guitar recording to his Instagram account in 2019 and an altered version of the sound was later used on "Highest In the Room" without permission. The lawsuit says Scott's engineer, Jamie Lepr, allegedly received beats from Lasnier before the riff in question made it onto the released record.

“I will just add that our clients are very successful songwriters/producers who, as set forth in the Complaint, and is common practice, corresponded with the defendant writers with an eye toward licensing their work through a collaboration," said Richard Busch, the plaintiffs' attorney.

Busch's statement continues, "They never expected that this would end up in a lawsuit but felt they had no choice but to take this action under these circumstances.”

Someone connected to Scott reportedly told TMZ that the case has nothing to do with the 28-year-old recording artist. The unnamed source described the lawsuit as a "frivolous dispute between producers."

"Highest In the Room" debuted at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart in 2019. A remix of the single featuring Rosalía and Lil Baby lives on the 7-track JackBoys compilation album which opened at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

