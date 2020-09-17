Travis Scott Fined Over Supersized Crowd At McDonald's

An event promoting Travis Scott's new Happy meal got out of hand and resulted in a fine for the rap star.

(AllHipHop News) Travis Scott is being fined by the city of Downey, California after a crowd of over 500 people turned up at a McDonald's restaurant to meet the rapper at a promotional event for his Cactus Jack meal.

The "Sicko Mode" star became the first celebrity to be featured on the McDonald’s menu since 1992, debuting his $6 Cactus Jack meal; a Quarter Pounder burger with cheese, pickles, bacon and onion, medium fries with BBQ sauce, and a Sprite on September 8th.

However, both the rapper and the McDonald's location have been cited by the city for failing to get an event permit after a huge crowd of fans showed up at the fast-food joint last week for the special launch.

According to the tickets, Travis failed to obtain an event permit for a crowd over 200 people before he showed up to greet fans, who were waiting in line to try his meal.

He also allegedly failed to get a permit to film. Both citations come with $100 fines.

The event reportedly ended early after Travis got mobbed by fans, many of whom were maskless and not social distancing, forcing him to run for cover.

A spokesperson for City of Downey officials told the news outlet police attended to make sure the large crowd stayed safe and no injuries or arrests were reported.