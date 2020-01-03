Travis Scott, Frank Ocean & Rage Against The Machine To Headline Coachella 2020

(AllHipHop News) The official line-up for the 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been announced. Hip Hop artist Travis Scott, R & B singer Frank Ocean, and Rock band Rage Against The Machine were selected to headline the event.

Other acts scheduled to perform in Indio, California include Megan Thee Stallion, Brockhampton, Big Sean, City Girls, 21 Savage, DaBaby, Summer Walker, Swae Lee, Lil Uzi Vert, Ari Lennox, Lil Nas X, Denzel Curry, and J.I.D.

Coachella 2020 is scheduled to take place over two weekends (April 10-12, April 17-19). Presale tickets go on sale starting January 6 at 12 pm PT.