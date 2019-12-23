AllHipHop
Travis Scott, Frank Ocean Reportedly Headlining Coachella

World-famous rap star Travis Scott and R&B singer Frank Ocean are set to headline Coachella next year.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Travis Scott and singer Frank Ocean are reportedly set to join Rage Against The Machine as headliners for California's 2020 Coachella music festival.

The rockers announced last month that they would be reuniting to perform at the annual event in Indio in April, and now Scott and Ocean have been added to the top of the bill, too.

The full line-up isn't expected to be released until early January 2020.

The festival will take place over two weekends, with the same artists taking the stage from April 10th-12th, and again from April the 17th-19th.

Rage Against the Machine, who last played together in 2011, headlined the very first Coachella in 1999, while Scott performed at the festival in 2017, and Ocean was among the musicians to hit the stage in 2012.

Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande led the line-up for 2019's event. 

