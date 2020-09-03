Travis Scott Gets His Own Meal At McDonald's

Hold the pickles! Rapper Travis Scott has unveiled his partnership with McDonald's and now he has his own meal!

(AllHipHop News) Travis Scott has finally unveiled the details behind his high-profile collaboration with McDonald's and its a "super-sized" deal.

From September 8th until October 4th, McDonald's will be serving up The Travis Scott Meal on the menus of participating restaurants around the country.

The Travis Scott Meal will come with a fresh beef Quarter Pounder with cheese, "sizzling" bacon, and lettuce, along with a medium fry with BBQ sauce dip and a Sprite, for $6.

This is the first time in 28 years that McDonald's has featured a celebrity name on their menu. Before Travis, the honor was held by none other than Michael Jordan.

A portion of the proceeds from the new partnership will go to charities that have yet to be revealed.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life,” Travis Scott said. “We are bringing together two iconic worlds. Including a charitable component was key for me, and I can’t wait for people to see what we have in store.”

Travis has also designed custom apparel for McDonald’s employees to rock during the month-long promotion of his signature fast-food meal, which is just the start for "The Golden Arches meet Cactus Jack" multi-level partnership.