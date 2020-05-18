AllHipHop
Travis Scott, LeBron James Make Graduation Special For Class Of 2020

AllHipHop Staff

LeBron James hosted a special tribute to the class of 2020, with stars like Pharrell, Kevin Hart, and others checking in.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Travis Scott has joined forces with basketball superstar Lebron James to design a special T-shirt for the Class of 2020.

The Los Angeles Lakers ace has been making sure graduating students across America have been able to enjoy some kind of celebration after in-person commencement ceremonies were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He staged a remote event for youngsters online over the weekend, titled "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020," with guests including the Jonas Brothers, Pharrell Williams, Yara Shahidi, Kevin Hart, Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, and former U.S. President Barack Obama.

And to further mark the occasion, LeBron teamed up with "Sicko Mode" hitmaker Scott to launch a special piece of merchandise, with all proceeds donated to charity.

The colorful Cactus Jack Class of 2020 T-shirt was designed by Scott and is only available via his website this weekend.

Half of the proceeds will benefit the LeBron James Foundation, supporting educational programs in his native Akron, Ohio, while Scott has selected to support the coronavirus relief efforts of officials at food charity Feeding Texas.

Sharing the design on Instagram, LeBron wrote, "Class of 2020, I told you we were going to make graduation special. Creative genius, hip hop legend, and game changing fashion designer @travisscott has personally designed the Class of 2020 Grad shirt for all of you!

"This is a collaboration between our teams, @uninterrupted and @cactusjack, to give you something special to mark this incredible accomplishment... All net proceeds go to charity. I love you guys."

