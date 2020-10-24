Travis Scott Levels Up In New Deal With PlayStation

(AllHipHop News)
Travis Scott has taken his love for Hip-Hop, gaming and making money to a whole new level with his most recent advancement as a strategic creative partner with the PlayStation family.
One of the world’s leading video game hubs made the announcement this week, noting how exciting this organic association is for the brand.
Eric Lempel, Senior Vice President, of PlayStation Worldwide Marketing, SIE told the story of how it all connected.
“We heard Travis is a huge PlayStation fan,” Lempel shared. “So, we started a conversation with him that led to this unique partnership. Through our mutual passion for gaming and creativity, we plan on collaborating with Travis and his Cactus Jack brand to produce innovative projects that we hope will delight our collective fans.”
TS5 pic.twitter.com/OdGnrtXyrj
— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 23, 2020
The Astroworld multi-hyphenate’s nickname is Cactus Jack. It also the name he uses for many of the businesses that have helped him amass a fortune estimated at $40 million dollars.
Almost all of his lucrative ventures are locked in with his lifestyle and personal joys – and the Playstation is one of them.
“Travis is an artist who is incredibly innovative, constantly surprising, and continues to push boundaries, very much like the PlayStation brand – so we think this is a perfect fit,” Eric Lempel continued. “When we embarked on this collaboration, the most important thing was to keep it as open as possible, to allow space to explore interesting, creative ideas.”
Travis’ bond with PlayStation is related to his childhood. In speaking about why he believes this relationship will resonate with Scott’s fans, Lempel said that the new venture lines up with what fans love about the Houston, Texas hitmaker.
“Travis’ deep knowledge and fond memories about PlayStation as a brand, our products, and games will inspire his work with us from start to finish. He is an amazing creator, and we strive to work with the best creative minds inside and outside of our industry to continue to surprise the world in a way that only PlayStation can, ” Lempel concluded.