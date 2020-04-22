Travis Scott Makes Fortnite Debut With The Astronomical Experience

Rappers are thinking outside of the box to stay relevant within the COVID-19 pandemic... but even the most innovative remain light years behind Travis Scott.

(AllHipHop News) Who said that coronavirus was stopping people’s bread?

Not Travis Scott who just recently nabbed a big bag as a performer at Fortnite’s The Astronomical experience on Thursday, April 23rd at 7 pm EDT.

All across the interwebs, gaming and Hip-Hop fans have been chattering about something big popping off. It started when people saw a leaked skin featuring the rapper online.

Little did they know it would be a full out experience.

Now that the cat is out the bag, Scott, his record label Cactus Jack and Epic Games have released the news— making history as the first in-game live concert.

Yes … get your jaw off the ground ... Scott has merged his passion for extreme activities and technology to create a hybrid performance like never before.

"From April 23-25, blast off into a one of a kind musical journey featuring Travis Scott and the world premiere of a brand new track. Astronomical is an other-worldly experience inspired by Cactus Jack's creations, built from the ground up in Fortnite," The game's site shares.

"To make sure everyone has a chance to experience Astronomical, we're setting up multiple tour dates with showtimes for players around the globe. Jump into whichever time fits your schedule best, or catch an encore with your friends if they missed it."

What else can you look forward to doing?

Attendees will be able to download exclusive outfits and emotes based on the rapper for their personal avatars by finishing a variety of in-game challenges. Players will get the Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two loading screens free if they attend.

This is topped off by being the first to hear Travis Scott debut a new song during the show.