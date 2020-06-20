AllHipHop
Travis Scott Pays For $23 Million Mansion In Cash

Mike Winslow

Travis Scott is the new owner of a huge mansion, which he paid cash for!

(AllHipHop News) Travis Scott has lots of money to spare, pandemic, or no pandemic.

As the world's economy struggles to recover from the dastardly effects of COVID-19, Travis Scott is beefing up his real estate portfolio and he doesn't need any credit to do it.

According to TMZ.com, Travis got plunked down $23.5 million in cash for a brand new estate in the swanky Brentwood neighborhood, made famous, or infamous, by O.J. Simpson.

Last summer, the mansion was on the market for $42 million. Travis decided to make his bold move after the owners of the property decided to slash the price since the home was just sitting on the market.

Travis stepped up with his all-cash offer and became the owner of the 16,000 square foot mansion, which boasts a 20 car garage, a movie theater, a gym, and of course a huge pool in the backyard.

Travis also owns a $13.5 million Los Angeles mansion with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

Last year Forbes ranked Travis Scott as the 12th highest-earning artist of 2019, pulling down $58 million.

In 2018 he also made the list, by raking in $21 million during the calendar year.

