(AllHipHop News) Cactus Jack label head Travis Scott gifted his fans with a special holiday treat today (December 27). The Houston-bred musician dropped the JACKBOYS compilation.

Artists such as Young Thug, Quavo, Offset, Sheck Wes, and Pop Smoke make appearances on the album. There is also a "Highest In The Room" remix featuring Rosalía and Lil Baby.

The original "Highest In The Room" peaked at #1 on the Hot 100 chart in October. JACKBOYS follows Scott's chart-topping Astroworld from 2018.