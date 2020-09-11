Travis Scott Releases Drop 2 For His McDonald's Merch Collection

La Flame lets loose new tees, slippers, and more.

(AllHipHop News) Earlier this week, Travis Scott revealed his new clothing collection. The line was released in partnership with the McDonald's corporation. Scott is back with additional items at shop.travisscott.com.

The Golden Arches/Cactus Jack collaboration's Drop 2 contains more t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and pants. Scott is also offering McDonald's-branded keychains and slippers. Many of the original options are already sold out.

McDonald's and the Hip Hop star also teamed up for the Travis Scott Meal. Consumers can purchase a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, and lettuce that comes with a medium-sized fries with BBQ Sauce and a Sprite.