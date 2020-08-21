AllHipHop
Travis Scott's About To Sign Mega Deal With McDonald's

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Travis Scott's about to supersize His Pockets With Mcdonald's Mega Deal

(AllHipHop News) Big Mac, Filet O’ Fish, Quarter Pounder, French Fries, Icey Coke, Thick Shake, Sundaes, and ASTROWORLD Pies … Maybe …

According to a leaked memo, fast-food chain McDonald’s is planning to work with Travis Scott.

The US Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley is quoted in the document, laying out the plan for the corporation marketing leaders.

Flatley stated in the memo, "From his impossible-to-get Nike sneaker line to a cereal collab with General Mills that sold out in 30 seconds, to a record-setting virtual concert series inside Fortnite, Travis Scott is the definition of big in culture."

"Beyond this, he is a true fan of McDonald's and our craveable, iconic food," Flatley continues. "He will resonate and spark excitement with our youthful multicultural customers, and has a few surprises to delight our crew and ensure they are part of the excitement."

Earlier in 2020, the Golden Arches tapped another superstar rapper to co-sign the brand. 

During the uber-expensive Super Bowl Commercial called “Famous Orders,” they tapped Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian. 

The two revealed their favorite orders. Yeezy wanted nuggets and Mrs. West wanted a classic burger.  

The irony is not lost on the fact that both rappers are uncles to each other’s children, thanks to their relationships with sisters. 

“Travis is the first in a suite of big celebrities that resonate across segments and are true fans of our food and our brand.”

The company has not commented on the validity of the document, but no one has denied that it was true. If it is true, Travis is only the start. 

"Travis is the first in a suite of big celebrities that resonate across segments and are true fans of our food and our brand," the memo reveals. "We can't wait to share the rest of the lineup... in due time." 

