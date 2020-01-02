AllHipHop
Travis Scott's Heart Will Always Belong To Kylie Jenner

AllHipHop Staff
by
-edited

Travis Scott says he will always be in love with Kylie Scott.

(AllHipHop News) Travis Scott has insisted he'll "always love" Kylie Jenner and blamed the "million outside voices" interfering in their relationship for the couple's eventual split.

The Astroworld rapper split from "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star Kylie in October after more than two years together.

The pair share 22-month-old daughter Stormi, and Travis opened up about the positives and negatives of co-parenting in a new interview.

Reflecting on his relationship with Kylie, Travis explained: "I love her (Stormi's) mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering."

While he said he tries not to let the voices affect him, the musician added that they're a "pain in the a##." He also insisted he's not worried about being single, and explained: "It’s not a struggle to have a famous significant other. I think life in general always comes with hardships. It’s how you deal with them."

But as for right now, Travis is concentrating on Stormi and is loving every second that he spends with his little girl.

"Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be. Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy," he smiled.

"I love being at the crib and I love spending time with the family. Now especially, because I just love hanging out with the Stormster. I just love watching my kid grow. It makes life so much simpler." 

