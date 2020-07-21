Travis Scott Speaks On Why He Now Supports #BlackLivesMatter Activism

It seems the JackBoys leader changed his tune on African-Americans needing to "move on" without "causing a disruption."

(AllHipHop News) The 2014 police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri was one of the catalysts for Black Lives Matter. At the time, BLM was not viewed as favorably nationwide as it is now in the wake of George Floyd's murder on May 26 of this year.

Many prominent figures spoke against the movement six years ago. For example, Travis Scott offended some people when the Houston-raised rap star seemed to suggest he was upset at the African-American community for demanding Brown's killer be held accountable.

“I’m kind of angry that so many Black people are acting like fake activists. It's like publicity and we're still talking about this. I’m not saying Mike Brown was an evil person. I'm not saying he was perfect either. I'm not saying he deserved to get killed, but I’m not saying that he didn’t deserve to pay for consequences he probably inflicted,” Scott stated during an interview with Ebro in the Morning. "That's what's wrong with Black people and culture in general. Once something happens, no one knows how to move on without causing a disruption."

It appears the 29-year-old Astroworld album creator has changed his mind about Black Lives Matter. Scott launched a new season of his .WAV Radio show on Apple Music, and he spoke about the activism taking place around the world that is calling for police reform and the end of systemic racism.

“It's at a point where we got to move as one and really use our voice to maximize the attention we need. It's been a lot of hurt. It's been a lot of targeting towards our community. It's been a lot overlooked. It's been a lot of passive attention that aggressively needs to be handled," said Scott. "And just even for myself, whether I was young or might've said the wrong thing, or might've just been misinformed, or just might've just been so young, having other words on my mind, not even noticing that like, 'Yo, man. It's a one and two with this thing.' Where there's people that's hurt, there's ways that you can jump up and help move the needle."

He continued, "Then it's at certain times where things in your life don't matter no more, it's time for you to focus the attention to a greater good cause and what's needed immediately. Just even these past months, and just even before this, it's always just figuring out a way that you can create direct change. At the end of the day, I'm no politician. But I know in some way, I could demand for immediate action or at least put in an influence on something. We grew up in these same streets, came from these same woods. So it's one of them things where you just see that and you want to go fix that."