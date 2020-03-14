AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Travis Scott Wins Lawsuit Battle Over Crashed Lamborghini

Kershaw St. Jawnson

A luxury rental car company lost their attempt to get $100,000 from the "Sicko Mode" rapper over a car crash on New Year's Eve.

(AllHipHop News) While many people are upset about how much money they are losing this week (stock market crashing and The Rona stopping people from touring), Travis Scott is doing the happy dance.

Travis was the victor in a recent legal battle, saving him a cool $100,000.

On the last day of 2017, “Sicko Mode” rapper was in a horrible car crash on his way to Diddy’s house for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve night of partying with Puff, DJ Khaled, Halsey and so many more.

Instead, Travis wound up smashing a rented Lamborghini Aventador that he copped from Super Cars, a company specializing in providing influencers and rich people with high-end luxury cars.

The car sustained what has been labeled as “extensive damage,” according to court records.

But Travis and the company that owned the car came up with an off the books, $90,000 deal, to squash everything. Sounds too clean to be true?

Well, it was.

Super Cars doubled back and wanted an additional $100,000 to repair the car, stating that the damages caused by the wreck hindered their ability to get more gwap for the vehicle, since it was out of commission.

However, Travis is a smart cat.

Travis Scott went on the offensive and sued Super Cars in Miami-Dade circuit court, insisting “Super Cars threatened to violate the terms of the confidentiality provision contained in the settlement agreement by making specious and salacious claims to news agencies and tabloids regarding the accident.”

Originally a trial judge ruled in Scott’s side, but Super Cars appealed the verdict. Then it went to a Third District Court of Appeal, who also sided with Scott.

According to the ruling, the Astroworld mega star coughed up all that he needed to.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay-Z Responds To Criticism Of His NFL Deal On Jay Electronica's 'A Written Testimony'

Hov has words for people that believe he betrayed Black people.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

realest357

Tekashi 6ix9ine Kidnapper Wants New Sentencing Date Over Prison Lockdown

Anthony "Harv" Ellison is asking for a new sentencing date for kidnapping Tekashi 6ix9ine. His lawyers say they have had no contact with him since the prison went on 24-7 lockdown.

GrouchyGreg

J. Cole's Dreamville Festival Rescheduled Over Coronavirus

J. Cole has decided to postpone the highly-anticipated Dreamville Festival out of an abundance of caution.

AllHipHop Staff

DaBaby Slaps Female At Florida Show And Gets Booed Off The Stage

DaBaby just scored another hit - on a fan! The rap star is accused of smacking a woman at his show in Florida!

AllHipHop Staff

by

Trippyaintdead

Waka Flocka Says He Would Annihilate Nas & KRS-One On An 808 Beat

The reality show star explains when the "wack rapper" wins.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Southcidal3

Jay Electronica And Jay-Z Tag Team New Album With Heavy Bars And Abstract Beats

It wasn't exactly a shocker, but fans are incredibly impressed by Jay Elect's first album.

illseed

by

jdiaz84

Kodak Black Pleads Guilty To Weapons Charge In New York

Bill Kapri's legal woes continue.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Yo Gotti's Rapper 42 Dugg Busted For Illegally Firing Weapons At Gun Range

A tipster snitched and told the Feds that 42 Dugg had fired off a weapon while he was inside of Stoddard's Range and Guns in Atlanta. The problem is, he's not supposed to be touching guns after a 2010 conviction!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Bill 50

Rapper Drake Tells Judge He's Too Busy For Assault Lawsuit

Drake asked a presiding judge to push back his scheduled trial date because he simply does not have the time to go to court.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

R. Kelly Indicted For Spreading More Herpes

R. Kelly's lawyers claims a pair of new victims are lying when they say the singer gave them herpes. But the Feds aren't buying it and have charged the disgraced singer with more charges!

AllHipHop Staff