Travis Scott Won’t Perform In Eygpt: Live Nation Forced To Cancel Pyramids Show

Travis Scott was scheduled to perform in Egypt on July 28, but the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate objected to the show.

Live Nation officially canceled Travis Scott’s concert at the Pyramids of Giza.

The concert promoter cited “production issues” in a statement announcing the cancellation on Wednesday (July 26). Travis Scott was originally scheduled to perform in Egypt on Friday (July 28).

“Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert,” Live Nation said. “We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired.”

The company added, “Refunds will be issued to all ticket holders at their point of purchase. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this cancellation may have caused and appreciated your understanding.”

Travis Scott’s show was canceled a week after the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate revoked the license for the concert. The syndicate raised concerns about the rapper engaging in “peculiar rituals,” which allegedly threatened Egypt’s “authentic societal values and traditions.”

Live Nation planned to proceed with the concert despite the syndicate’s objections. Last week, the company denied reports claiming the show was canceled.

The Egyptian Musicians Syndicate’s media advisor said Live Nation was going against Egyptian law if it moved forward with the Travis Scott concert. The concert promoter did not mention the syndicate when it confirmed the show’s cancellation on Wednesday.

Read Live Nation’s entire statement below.