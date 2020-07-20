Trey Songz Blasts Kanye West For Comments About Harriet Tubman

Yeezy's presidential kick-off event has some people concerned he is dealing with a bipolar manic episode.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West is once again in the news for making ahistorical statements about the institution of chattel enslavement in America. After declaring slavery was a choice in 2018, Ye had something to say about freedom fighter, Harriet Tubman, this weekend.

“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people,” stated West during a rambling speech at his "campaign rally" in South Carolina on Sunday.

Those comments about the iconic abolitionist, who helped free hundreds of enslaved people in the 1800s, were met with concern for West's mental state and overwhelming negative reactions. One of those unfavorable responses came from R & B star Trey Songz.

"They been sayin man Trey need to call these n*ggas before he just put em online blastin. Ye you in the way of progress foreal, how you turn this goofy from who you were? I’m so confused, whoever got his number need to call him," wrote Songz on Instagram.



The vocalist born Tremaine Neverson has been very outspoken when calling out his fellow celebrities for their political and ideological stances. On July 16, Songz tweeted that James Harden was exhibiting "clown sh*t" for wearing a "Blue Lives Matter" mask in public.

The Houston Rockets player later claimed he did not purposely put on a pro-police mask as the #BlackLivesMatter movement against police brutality continues to push for governmental reform. Harden said, "Honestly, I wasn't trying to make a political statement. I wore it because it covered my face, my beard."