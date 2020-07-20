AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Trey Songz Blasts Kanye West For Comments About Harriet Tubman

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Yeezy's presidential kick-off event has some people concerned he is dealing with a bipolar manic episode.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West is once again in the news for making ahistorical statements about the institution of chattel enslavement in America. After declaring slavery was a choice in 2018, Ye had something to say about freedom fighter, Harriet Tubman, this weekend.

“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people,” stated West during a rambling speech at his "campaign rally" in South Carolina on Sunday. 

Those comments about the iconic abolitionist, who helped free hundreds of enslaved people in the 1800s, were met with concern for West's mental state and overwhelming negative reactions. One of those unfavorable responses came from R&B star Trey Songz.

"They been sayin man Trey need to call these n*ggas before he just put em online blastin. Ye you in the way of progress foreal, how you turn this goofy from who you were? I’m so confused, whoever got his number need to call him," wrote Songz on Instagram.

The vocalist born Tremaine Neverson has been very outspoken when calling out his fellow celebrities for their political and ideological stances. On July 16, Songz tweeted that James Harden was exhibiting "clown sh*t" for wearing a "Blue Lives Matter" mask in public. 

The Houston Rockets player later claimed he did not purposely put on a pro-police mask as the #BlackLivesMatter movement against police brutality continues to push for governmental reform. Harden said, "Honestly, I wasn't trying to make a political statement. I wore it because it covered my face, my beard." 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kanye's "West Wing" White House Dream Starts With Rally In South Carolina

Kanye West is hoping his fans come through for him, so he can get on the ballot in South Carolina for the presidential race.

Mike Winslow

by

kiloba

Jay-Z Has Plenty Of Cheese & He's About To "Milk" The Game Again

Jigga is hoping to cash in on the surging demand for plant-based foods with his latest investment.

Mike Winslow

August Alsina Says Jada Pinkett Smith Made Him Feel Like Royalty

August Alsina sat down with Lil Wayne to discuss his sensational affair with Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Mike Winslow

Nick Cannon's Artist Ryan Bowers Commits Suicide

Nick Cannon has revealed an artist once signed to his record label has committed suicide and Nick is feeling guilty that he wasn't there for his friend.

Mike Winslow

by

Coull1973

Beyonce Taking Over Africa With "Black Is King"

Beyonce just dropped the trailer for her new visual album "Black Is King" and she has her sights set on Africa.

Mike Winslow

Rapper Mariahlynn's Leg Fractured In Bat Beating Incident With Ex

Mariahlynn thought she would get peace with her ex, and instead, she got her ass kicked, and now her ex-boyfriend could be facing felony charges.

Mike Winslow

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Britt345

Ava Duvernay Launching New Unscripted "Cultural Experiment" Series

Ava Duvernay has a new unscripted series about two families who switch places to experience different cultural perspectives.

AllHipHop Staff

Megan Thee Stallion Extremely Traumatized After Being Shot

Megan updated her fans, and she's still struggling mentally after being shot at a party last weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ZUBU7

August Alsina And Rick Ross Drop "Entanglements" Song

"Entanglements" is back in the headlines thanks to August and Rick.

AllHipHop Staff