Trey Songz Sex Assault Accuser Allowed To Remain Anonymous

A judge has handed Trey Songz a staggering blow, and will allow his sex assault accuser to remain anonymous.

(AllHipHop News) A woman suing Trey Songz for assault has won her bid to keep her name out of legal proceedings.

The Jane Doe was told she would have to go public with her real name if she wanted to proceed with her complaint, but according to court documents, she has now been given permission to sue anonymously by a Federal Appellate Court.

The Georgia woman filed a $10 million lawsuit against Trey at the beginning of the year, accusing him of assaulting her in a Miami, Florida club.

The case will now go back to the district court and Jane Doe will not have to name herself.

"This is a lawsuit arising from a sexual assault and battery committed by Neverson (Trey Songz birth name) upon Jane Doe while the two were partying at the E11even Miami night club on January 1, 2018," the complaint read. "This suit is based on claims of Assault, Battery, Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress, and Negligent Infliction of Emotional Distress."

The plaintiff claimed the musician invited her to a nightclub after they spent New Year’s Eve together at rap mogul Diddy’s home.

She was taken to a VIP table where she claims Trey Songz "sexually assaulted and battered" her by "proceeding to forcefully place his hand under her dress, without her consent, and attempting to insert his fingers into Jane Doe’s vagina without her consent or permission."

The woman added: "Shortly after the incident with Neverson at E11even Jane Doe discovered that she was not Neverson’s only victim at E11even, as another female who was in attendance at the nightclub with the group confided to Jane Doe that Neverson had also put his hands down her pants and had placed his fingers into her buttocks without her consent earlier that same night.

"Neverson intentionally created an offer of bodily injury to Plaintiff by force under circumstances that created a well-founded fear of imminent peril in Plaintiff and Neverson had the present ability to effectuate his attempts to produce bodily injury towards Plaintiff when he reached under her skirt and attempted to insert his fingers into her vagina."

The "Bottoms Up" hitmaker took to Twitter on Wednesday to defend himself after a woman called Aliza, also known as AJ, appeared on the No Jumper podcast with her friend, Instagram personality Celina Powell, and claimed she was once held hostage by him.

She also maintained he urinated on her after she orally pleasured him in a hotel suite bathroom.

Trey Songz insists the encounter never happened and posted screenshots of his previous direct messages with Aliza, who appeared to offer herself up for sexual encounters and begged him to unblock her on social media.