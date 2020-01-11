AllHipHop
Trick Daddy Arrested For Cocaine, DUI

illseed
by
-edited

Trick Daddy has a major issue after cops say his behavior made them suspect he was driving under the influence.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Trick Daddy is in trouble with the law again after he was arrested for cocaine and DUI early Saturday morning.

The rapper was allegedly driving erratically to the point where he was hitting street signs according to a report from the Miami Herald. 

When the police pulled him over, they noticed his red eyes and slurred speech and that lead to a full, immediate investigation. 

The rapper apparently failed a sobriety test and was arrested. 

After he was taken to the Hammocks District Station, police allegedly found cocaine rolled up inside of some currency. The rapper also has a warrant for his arrest for another, separate DUI. 

Trick Daddy's bond was set at $6,000. 

The rapper has had a resurgence of sorts recently. 

He is a prominent fixture on "Love & Hip-Hop Miami" and hosts a radio show with frequent collaborator Trina. He also filed for bankruptcy in October and owes creditors over $800k.

