Trick Daddy Responds To Memes Making Fun Of His Viral Mugshot

(AllHipHop News) The World Wide Web can be a rough place when it comes to jokes. Maurice "Trick Daddy" Young was the latest Hip Hop celebrity to find himself in the crosshairs of the internet.

The rapper was arrested for cocaine possession in Miami-Dade County over the weekend before posting a $6,000 bail. After Trick Daddy's unflattering mugshot began spreading around social media, photoshoppers quickly turned the image into memes.

However, the Liberty City native suggested that the autoimmune disease lupus is the cause of his appearance in the photo. He responded on Facebook to the online jokes.

"Let me get this right .. you lie on me .. make fun of the fact that I Have lupus ... and all this just for likes .. thank god [I'm] strong .. everything is funny until it hits close to home .. my feelings don’t hurt easily I’m too worried about waking up tomorrow," read a message posted to Trick's FB page.

Trick Daddy first revealed he was suffering from Lupus in 2009. The Based on a True Story album creator stated at the time, “I went to the doctor like 12 years ago... We took all kinds of tests because I was trying to get rid of what we call dry skin. She did biopsies and all types of blood tests and swab tests. She told me, some type of way, I have the disease lupus.”