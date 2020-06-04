Trina And Masika Seriously Beefing Over Riots

Rapper Trina and reality star Masika had some words on social media over Trina's comments about rioting and looting.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Trina has come under fire for urging her local city leaders in Florida to extend their curfew to keep "animals" off the streets.

Speaking to Trick Daddy on Miami's 99 Jamz Radio, Trina was asked for her opinion on the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests sweeping the U.S. and decided to aim the looters, who are using the demonstrations as a distraction to vandalize and steal from stores, and littering activists.

She called on Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez to start the city's ongoing 9 pm curfew earlier, adding, "Keep everybody off the street, these animals off the streets, that are running around in Miami-Dade County acting like they have escaped from a zoo.

"Lock them up at 5 pm so the streets can be nice and clean, that’s how I feel."

She went on to explain a friend's business had been destroyed by looters and vandals and she also insisted that many of the "fake" activists taking to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd in Minnesota last week weren't there for the right reasons.

"Half of y’all marching are not even caring about this man," she raged, adding, "We can’t bring back nobody lives that has been taken away, whether it’s from the police or the hands of another civilian... You cannot pump life back into them at all. I can’t bring back my little brother’s life; his life was taken by the hands of a man, a black man."

The rap star's brother, Wilbrent Bain, Jr., was shot and killed in Northwest Miami-Dade in 2013.

Trina's comments upset a lot of fans and followers, who took to social media to attack her.

One was actress and singer Masika Kalysha, who tweeted: "U OWE ME & EVERYONE ELSE AN APPOLOGY FOR THAT S##T U DEFECATED OUT THEM BLACK A## LIPS (sic). How u wrong but prideful?

"I used to look up to u! U inspired my 1st single! I am ashamed that I thought u were someone to aspire to be like (sic)."

The tweet prompted Trina to respond: "@masikakalysha I will address the people. But u dumb a## b##ch I don’t owe u s##t. U can eat a duck diet bag. Tf (the f##k) is wrong with u."

The former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star fired back: "This old a## crumb tryna race me barefoot ill-equipped outta shape & unfit. No match. Yo poor thumbs justa shakin tryin thinka some whitty to say. THE WHOLE WORLD IS DRAGGIN U... U NEED ATTENTION...! ADDRESS THE MILLIONS OF PPL U LET DOWN."