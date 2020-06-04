AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Trina And Masika Seriously Beefing Over Riots

AllHipHop Staff

Rapper Trina and reality star Masika had some words on social media over Trina's comments about rioting and looting.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Trina has come under fire for urging her local city leaders in Florida to extend their curfew to keep "animals" off the streets.

Speaking to Trick Daddy on Miami's 99 Jamz Radio, Trina was asked for her opinion on the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests sweeping the U.S. and decided to aim the looters, who are using the demonstrations as a distraction to vandalize and steal from stores, and littering activists.

She called on Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez to start the city's ongoing 9 pm curfew earlier, adding, "Keep everybody off the street, these animals off the streets, that are running around in Miami-Dade County acting like they have escaped from a zoo.

"Lock them up at 5 pm so the streets can be nice and clean, that’s how I feel."

She went on to explain a friend's business had been destroyed by looters and vandals and she also insisted that many of the "fake" activists taking to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd in Minnesota last week weren't there for the right reasons.

"Half of y’all marching are not even caring about this man," she raged, adding, "We can’t bring back nobody lives that has been taken away, whether it’s from the police or the hands of another civilian... You cannot pump life back into them at all. I can’t bring back my little brother’s life; his life was taken by the hands of a man, a black man."

The rap star's brother, Wilbrent Bain, Jr., was shot and killed in Northwest Miami-Dade in 2013.

Trina's comments upset a lot of fans and followers, who took to social media to attack her.

One was actress and singer Masika Kalysha, who tweeted: "U OWE ME & EVERYONE ELSE AN APPOLOGY FOR THAT S##T U DEFECATED OUT THEM BLACK A## LIPS (sic). How u wrong but prideful?

"I used to look up to u! U inspired my 1st single! I am ashamed that I thought u were someone to aspire to be like (sic)."

The tweet prompted Trina to respond: "@masikakalysha I will address the people. But u dumb a## b##ch I don’t owe u s##t. U can eat a duck diet bag. Tf (the f##k) is wrong with u."

The former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star fired back: "This old a## crumb tryna race me barefoot ill-equipped outta shape & unfit. No match. Yo poor thumbs justa shakin tryin thinka some whitty to say. THE WHOLE WORLD IS DRAGGIN U... U NEED ATTENTION...! ADDRESS THE MILLIONS OF PPL U LET DOWN."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay-Z & Roc Nation Take Out Full-Page Newspaper Ads Dedicated To George Floyd

Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Rye, Tamika Mallory, Michael Eric Dyson, Eboni K. Williams, and more signed the message.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

skincare21

KTLA Reporter Apologizes To Cardi B For Misrepresenting Her Comments About Protesting

Doug Kolk acknowledged his mistake on the air and on social media.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Elwood C. Hill

Tokyo Jetz Sobs Over Insensitive George Floyd Joke

Tokyo Jetz clowned George Floyd's death and now she's begging her fans for forgiveness.

Mike Winslow

by

illseed

OMB Bloodbath Remembers George Floyd AKA Big Floyd As Her Mentor

OMB Bloodbath explains how Big Floyd influenced her coming up as a rapper in Houston.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Nawfside

EXCLUSIVE: Game's Publishing Seized; eOne Gets Subpoenaed Over $7.1 Million Judgment

Game's royalties are now being diverted to the woman who won a $7 million judgment against the rap star.

Nolan Strong

by

Tomi504Boy

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Calls Out Donald Trump In A Video Supporting #BlackLivesMatter

The box office champion wants to know what happened to American leadership at the highest level.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

gurleen kaur

Jim Jones Releases George Floyd Charity Song "The People"

"You're more than a legend. You're an icon. You're immortal. We Got you."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jamie Foxx's New Movie "Just Mercy" Streams Free To Support BLM

Jamie Foxx and the bosses at Warner Bros. decided to release their movie "Just Mercy" for free to make a statement about race in America.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Nawfside

Aloe Blacc Hosts #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd Virtual Town Hall With Talib Kweli & More

'Think Like a Man' star Michael Ealy and NBA star JaVale McGee were also part of the discussion.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Run The Jewels Release A Statement About New 'RTJ4' Album

The Hip Hop tag team is back with a new collection of songs.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)