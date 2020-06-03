AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Trina To Critics Of Her Calling George Floyd Protestors "Animals": Y’all Are F*cking Ignorant

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The 'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' cast member gets dragged online.

(AllHipHop News) In the latest case of a celebrity showing their true colors about which side of the current fight to end systemic racism they're really on, Trina made it clear where she stands. The Florida rapper used her Trick N Trina radio show to slam people in Miami protesting the murder of George Floyd by white Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin.

"To stem the spread of the new coronavirus in Florida, [Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Giménez] imposed a county-wide curfew from 9 pm to 6 am and will be enforced until Giménez lifts the orders," said Trina on the 99 Jamz radio program.

She continued, "They need to make the curfew at 6 pm to 6 am. That's how I feel. Keep everybody off the streets, these animals off the streets that are running around in Miami-Dade County and acting like they have escaped from a zoo. Lock them up at 5 pm so the streets can be nice and clean." 

Trina went on to talk about her friend's business supposedly being damaged by looters. However, in the clip circulating online, she did not differentiate between peaceful protestors and people committing crimes.

Her comments caused many negative reactions. Trina became the #1 trending topic on Twitter with a lot of users calling for the self-described "Baddest B*tch" to be canceled. The phrase "Damn Trina" was also trending.

Critics brought up the fact that, just seven months ago, many black people backed Trina when she claimed to have been a victim of discrimination by a white shopper at Walmart. The 45-year-old seemingly dismissing all the protesters in Miami that are calling for justice for George Floyd did not sit well with some supporters of the anti-racism, anti-police brutality demonstrations.

After facing significant backlash for her statement on the radio, Trina went on Twitter to double down on her opinions. She tweeted:

Don’t come on my page with y’all bullsh*t!!! Bcuz I got time today!!! Some of y’all are plain f*ckN ignorant and nothing nobody do will help period. I’m at work and I’m muthaf*ckn ready. The problem is with some of y’all y’all don’t wanna hear the truth. Well y’all can be mad! Y’all should put that anger and frustration into doing something better. Instead of talking sh*t about people. This isn’t about me. I’ve done and I’m doing my part so leave me tf alone. What are u doing. Yea. What are u doing. My point exactly.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Battle Rapper Serius Jones Arrested; Accused Of Human Trafficking And Pimping

Battle rapper Serius Jones was arrested on human trafficking and pimping charges.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

KarenBStephen

Tokyo Jetz Sobs Over Insensitive George Floyd Joke

Tokyo Jetz clowned George Floyd's death and now she's begging her fans for forgiveness.

Mike Winslow

by

solarsystem

Megan Thee Stallion Donates $10,000 To Legal Organization Assisting #BlackLivesMatter Protestors

Restoring Justice provides legal defense and social services for marginalized individuals.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Read Ciara's Heartwarming Letter To Son Amidst George Floyd Protests

Singer Ciara posted a touching letter to her son, in the wake of riots after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Noname

Jay-Z & Roc Nation Take Out Full-Page Newspaper Ads Dedicated To George Floyd

Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Rye, Tamika Mallory, Michael Eric Dyson, Eboni K. Williams, and more signed the message.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

KTLA Reporter Apologizes To Cardi B For Misrepresenting Her Comments About Protesting

Doug Kolk acknowledged his mistake on the air and on social media.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Nicki Minaj & The Barbz Take On Cops Who Killed George Floyd

Nicki Minaj just called on The Barbz to cause unrest until the four cops involved in George Floyd's murder are brought to justice.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

SaraJOgren

Russ Calls On Record Labels To Donate Money For Profiting Off Of Black Lives

The "Best on Earth" rapper is raising funds for #BLM.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Michael Jordan Gets Political After George Floyd's Death

Michael Jordan, who is known for shying away from all things political, has made a rare statement on the death of George Floyd.

AllHipHop Staff

by

$MKingpin

Lizzo Uses Her Platform To Educate Fans On Race Relations

Lizzo expressed her views on race relations for her fans after riots in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

AllHipHop Staff