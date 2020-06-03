Trina To Critics Of Her Calling George Floyd Protestors "Animals": Y’all Are F*cking Ignorant

The 'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' cast member gets dragged online.

(AllHipHop News) In the latest case of a celebrity showing their true colors about which side of the current fight to end systemic racism they're really on, Trina made it clear where she stands. The Florida rapper used her Trick N Trina radio show to slam people in Miami protesting the murder of George Floyd by white Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin.

"To stem the spread of the new coronavirus in Florida, [Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Giménez] imposed a county-wide curfew from 9 pm to 6 am and will be enforced until Giménez lifts the orders," said Trina on the 99 Jamz radio program.

She continued, "They need to make the curfew at 6 pm to 6 am. That's how I feel. Keep everybody off the streets, these animals off the streets that are running around in Miami-Dade County and acting like they have escaped from a zoo. Lock them up at 5 pm so the streets can be nice and clean."

Trina went on to talk about her friend's business supposedly being damaged by looters. However, in the clip circulating online, she did not differentiate between peaceful protestors and people committing crimes.

Her comments caused many negative reactions. Trina became the #1 trending topic on Twitter with a lot of users calling for the self-described "Baddest B*tch" to be canceled. The phrase "Damn Trina" was also trending.

Critics brought up the fact that, just seven months ago, many black people backed Trina when she claimed to have been a victim of discrimination by a white shopper at Walmart. The 45-year-old seemingly dismissing all the protesters in Miami that are calling for justice for George Floyd did not sit well with some supporters of the anti-racism, anti-police brutality demonstrations.

After facing significant backlash for her statement on the radio, Trina went on Twitter to double down on her opinions. She tweeted: