Trippie Redd Explains Birthday Song "Dreamers"

Rapper Trippie Redd is celebrating his birthday and what better way to do it with brand new music.

(AllHipHop News) The coronavirus has slowed some people down, but others have put their gear in full swing. Such is the case with 21-year-old Ohio rapper, Trippie Redd.

He loved the new song so much that he released it on his birthday, June 18.

The rapper recently sat with DJ Zane Lowe to share why this song was so special.

He said to the New Zealand influencer, “Honestly, I just woke up in my room, and I just made this song.”

“My friend, Jacob, I met him over X-Box a few years ago, but he's out here with me in LA (he's one of my close friends) …was hitting up this producer or whatever.”

Redd says that the beatmaker that he calls a “little kid” was 16 and was proficient at making dope rock tracks.

He asked Jacob to send him the tracks and he said that he could not contain his inspiration.

“So he sent it to me, and I went to sleep on it,” Redd shares with Zane “…and I woke up, I made the song. So that's why it's called ‘Dreamer.’”

The birthday boy put on a teenager, Yeezo, like someone put him on back in the day.

Generosity like that is why he keeps winning. Earlier this year, he released Excitement” ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR and was featured on the late Juice WRLD’s postmortem single “Tell Me U Luv Me.”

Happy Birthday, Trip!