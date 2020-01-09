Trouble Accused Of Violent Wig Snatching Assault

(AllHipHop News) Trouble has been accused of assaulting a woman during a fight at the beginning of the new year.

The Atlanta rapper, whose real name is Mariel Semonte Orr, allegedly tussled with a woman after leaving a New Year’s Day party.

The woman filed the report at the Atlanta Police Department.

In her statement, the woman says they started arguing at a party when she saw Trouble grabbing the backside of another woman and she confronted him, and he dismissed her.

She demanded he take her home to collect her belongings and that is when he told her “I got something for you” as he headed to another direction instead of to their home.

The report says that Trouble stopped the car, pulled her out while yanking off her wig and pressed her to the ground. Then, Trouble and his friends spend off.

Out of fear, the woman called her sister and gave her Trouble's license plate number in case anything else happened.

Police arrived at the scene to take the report before the woman went for treatment at Atlanta Medical Centre for bruised knuckles and chipped a tooth.

The police report indicated there was visible physical harm and the cops are investigating the complaint.