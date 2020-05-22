Troubled Actress Maia Campbell Gets Locked Up Again

The actress who once starred alongside LL Cool J has found herself in trouble again after cops bust a drag racing ring in Atlanta.

(AllHipHop News) How many cats from the 90s were in love with the girl Nicole from "South Central," the UPN TV series? Tiffany from "In the House" with LL Cool J?

Stop lying. Y’all know, y’all used to like her if you can still remember.

Maia Campbell appeared on other shows like “Moesha,” “Sister, Sister” and “Beverly Hills 90210,” as well as movies, including 1993’s “Poetic Justice.”

Sure it is easy to say you would not bust down Maia Campbell now, but back in the day, she was surely a dime. Nope a whole Benji, if we being honest.

Folk were feeling her — feeling her smooth caramel skin and her long Hawaiian silky hair.

That was until she had some unfortunate experiences with hard drugs and was diagnosed with a bi-polar disorder.

Sometime after her record deal with Atlantic Records and her sexy appearance in the “Ladies Night” video with Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Left Eye, Da Brat, and Angie Martinez, she appeared in several homemade videos showcasing her doing questionable things for a quick hit.

Instead of running with the gag, people were alarmed hoping that she would get help.

Eventually some guidance appeared in the form of Iyanla Vanzant who came to the rescue with some Big Mama Love. She needed it.

Campbell is the daughter of the late highly regarded author Bebe Moore Campbell and when she died none of the big sisters or aunties seemed to be able to step in and help the young ingenue.

But after the Life Fixer stepped in … it seemed she got it together. That was until Saturday, May 16th.

It seems that the former actress, now 43, was recently arrested with 43 other people in a street racing crackdown in Atlanta.

Cops issued 114 citations, impounded 29 vehicles, and found four firearms No one knows why Maia was picked up.