Tsu Surf Drops New Project Featuring Benny The Butcher, Jim Jones, And More

Tsu Surf released a brand new album full of bangers this week titled "MSYKM."

(AllHipHop News) Newark rapper Tsu Surf recently dropped his new project MSYKM on Raw Breed Entertainment/ Foundations Distribution.

MSYKM is Tsu Surf's best offering yet, eclipsing his previous work both in the depth of context and diverse production.

Featuring artists like G Herbo, Mozzy, Jim Jones, Benny the Butcher, Lady London, Justin Love, Dave East, Gourdon, Earthquake Jones, and BBY HNDRXX, the lead single “5’7” will surely engage fans as the perfect follow up to his 2019 smash, “What Changed?” off his breakout album, Seven 25.

The Executive Production team of Sharke and Clicquot oversaw the project using the angst of 2020 —the death of Kobe Bryant, Pop Smoke, the coronavirus, and the tragic police-involved murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, to shape a complicatedly genius piece of art.

Surf shines best in angst.

Each of his albums since his 2012 debut has a thread of extreme highs and emotional lows that has kept him locked into a variety of experiences, allowing him to create songs that resonate with people from the hood, in college, battle rap fans, Hip-Hop enthusiasts and anyone that appreciates strong story-telling.

His last solo studio album, produced after the artist almost lost his life, is an example of this.

In addition to “What Changed?,” a sing-songy cross-over track that enjoyed rotation on top market radio like New York’s Hot 97, Seven 25 yielded a hood bop entitled, “My Mother’s House,” that triumphantly shifted the narrative that says battle rappers are not true artists and can’t make commercial hits.

While this top of the year offering gave the world several looks at how dope an artist Surf is, the fall release of his joint mixtape "Blood Cuzzins" on Empire with West Coast rapper, Mozzy gave him the most looks in his musical career, with songs like “Symbolize,” “Last Weekend,” and “Couldn’t Do It,” setting him up for 2020 single releases like “Regular Day” and Arsonal da Rebel’s “Proceed with Caution” featuring Wyclef Jean, Tsu Surf and Shotgun Suge.

Tsu Surf will also be launching the Raw Bunch store with bundles including exclusive merch, posters, books, CDs, tickets, and other goodies for fans from both his commercial world and battle rap.

All merchandise is available now at Tsusurf.com.