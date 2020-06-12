AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Tsu Surf Drops New Project Featuring Benny The Butcher, Jim Jones, And More

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Tsu Surf released a brand new album full of bangers this week titled "MSYKM."

(AllHipHop News) Newark rapper Tsu Surf recently dropped his new project MSYKM on Raw Breed Entertainment/ Foundations Distribution.

MSYKM is Tsu Surf's best offering yet, eclipsing his previous work both in the depth of context and diverse production.

Featuring artists like G Herbo, Mozzy, Jim Jones, Benny the Butcher, Lady London, Justin Love, Dave East, Gourdon, Earthquake Jones, and BBY HNDRXX, the lead single “5’7” will surely engage fans as the perfect follow up to his 2019 smash, “What Changed?” off his breakout album, Seven 25.

The Executive Production team of Sharke and Clicquot oversaw the project using the angst of 2020 —the death of Kobe Bryant, Pop Smoke, the coronavirus, and the tragic police-involved murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, to shape a complicatedly genius piece of art.

Surf shines best in angst.

Each of his albums since his 2012 debut has a thread of extreme highs and emotional lows that has kept him locked into a variety of experiences, allowing him to create songs that resonate with people from the hood, in college, battle rap fans, Hip-Hop enthusiasts and anyone that appreciates strong story-telling.

His last solo studio album, produced after the artist almost lost his life, is an example of this.

In addition to “What Changed?,” a sing-songy cross-over track that enjoyed rotation on top market radio like New York’s Hot 97, Seven 25 yielded a hood bop entitled, “My Mother’s House,” that triumphantly shifted the narrative that says battle rappers are not true artists and can’t make commercial hits.

While this top of the year offering gave the world several looks at how dope an artist Surf is, the fall release of his joint mixtape "Blood Cuzzins" on Empire with West Coast rapper, Mozzy gave him the most looks in his musical career, with songs like “Symbolize,” “Last Weekend,” and “Couldn’t Do It,” setting him up for 2020 single releases like “Regular Day” and Arsonal da Rebel’s “Proceed with Caution” featuring Wyclef Jean, Tsu Surf and Shotgun Suge.

Tsu Surf will also be launching the Raw Bunch store with bundles including exclusive merch, posters, books, CDs, tickets, and other goodies for fans from both his commercial world and battle rap.

All merchandise is available now at Tsusurf.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

André 3000 Presents Limited Edition Shirts In Support Of Movement For Black Lives

"This is only one piece in the war against systemic racism... BLACK LIVES MATTER."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

awesomekoncepts

EXCLUSIVE: XXXtentacion Murder Suspect DEMANDS More Money For P.I.

A man facing the death penalty for his involvement in the murder of rap star XXXtentacion is asking a judge to give him more money to fight capital murder charges.

Nolan Strong

Travis Scott Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over "Highest In The Room"

The former Number One song is at the center of a legal dispute.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

awesomekoncepts

Kanye West Calls Out Media For Demonizing Michael Jackson

Kanye West thinks the media should be banned from disparaging Michael Jackson and his legacy.

AllHipHop Staff

SAINt JHN Pens “Dear Superheroes” Open Letter & Presents "Real Superheroes" Charity T-Shirts

"In our neighborhoods the real superheroes don't have super powers."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jon Batiste Announces "We Are: A Revival" To Take Place Outside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center

The Juilliard-educated instrumentalist is looking to offer inspiration and hope through music.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Gucci Mane Posts & Deletes A Tweet Calling Atlantic Records "Polite Racist"

The Trap God said he is ready to part ways with the company.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Twist Releases A Statement About Saying He Took Drug Charges For Justin Bieber

"I believe that if you truly support the Black Lives Matter movement, Black people, and Black culture, your actions have to reflect that."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Listen To The New Pop Smoke Song “Make it Rain” Featuring Rowdy Rebel

The late Brooklynite is joined by the locked up GS9 affiliate on the Yamaica-produced record.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Candace Owens Claps Back At Dave Chappelle For Calling Her A "Rotten B##ch

Dave Chappelle didn't hold back, and blasted Don lemon and Candace Owens in his new stand-up comedy special "8:46."

AllHipHop Staff