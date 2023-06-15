Tupac Couldn’t Get Away With Cursing Around Samuel L. Jackson’s Wife On ‘Juice’ Set

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Samuel L. Jackson reflected on his time working with the late Tupac Shakur on the set of the 1992 classic film ‘Juice.’

Samuel L. Jackson’s wife doesn’t appreciate men using foul language around women, no matter who is doing the cursing, even if it’s a rap icon like Tupac.

The legendary actor started alongside the late rapper in the 1992 classic film Juice. During a recent visit to Sway’s Universe on Sirius, Samuel L. Jackson reflected on his time on the movie, recalling an amusing story involving his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and ‘Pac.

“My wife was on that film,” he began. “She was the chubby kid’s mom. And I guess ‘Pac was walking through a room one day, and he was cussing somebody up. And my wife grabbed him and was like, ‘Young man, you see all these women sitting in here? You can’t be in here cursing!'”

According to Samuel. L Jackson, everyone in the room was taken aback by his wife pulling up the rapper.

Jackson continued: “He looked at her and was like, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, ma’am.’ … He apologized and he left, and everybody in the room’s like, ‘Do you know who that was?’ She was like, ‘No! I have no idea who he was, but he shouldn’t have been cursing in front of all these women in this room.’”

The moment left a lasting impression on the West Coast legend as Jackson explained: “From that point on, every time he saw her, he was like, ‘Hey mom, how you doin?’”

Check out the clip below.

Later in the interview, Samuel. L Jackson praised Tupac for his versatility as an artist.

“It was a joy to work with somebody who understood what was going on,” the 74-year-old explained. “As much as everybody put ‘Pac in that whole rapping world, he did go to a performance high school. He understood the business of acting.”