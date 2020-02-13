Tupac Is Alive And Being Hidden By Native Americans According To New Movie

(AllHipHop News) Some communities have sightings of Bigfoot.

Others see Elvis and his guitar “a hunka hunka” away in their local diners.

Hip-Hop folk, we see Tupac.

It actually is one of the most wide-spread conspiracy theories in the culture: Tupac Shakur is alive.

Birthed from so many occurrences after his tragic death on September 13, 1996, many fans find it difficult to grapple with his passing.

The Death Row artist was shot on September 6th while sitting on the passenger side of his label owner Suge Knight’s car. He sustained four gunshots that ultimately took his life.

He died as a patient at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, almost a week in intensive care.

Those are the reported facts.

But then Scarface dropped the video for his song, “Smile” in early 1997 featuring not only new vocals from Shakur but also a look-alike in the visual.

Then Death Row started releasing new music from the rapper, unheard of tracks that seemed to talk about things that were going on in the present.

It fueled the widely popular suggestion that Pac’s bodyguard and family somehow faked his death and shipped him to Cuba to be with his Black Liberation Army aunt and god-mother, Assata Shakur.

Then you have the Instagram posts from Knight’s son claiming he was alive (a statement he later retracted).

Some even say that as recently as last year, there was a Tupac sighting in South Africa.

Conspiracy theories like these and more are the foundation of a new film, "2Pac: The Great Escape From UMC," by Rick Boss.

According to ABC 13’s KTNV, Boss is clear that he has answers to what happened to one of Hip-Hop’s most beloved characters, and how he wound up in Mexico.

Son… Pac is in New Mexico.

He says, “This movie is about Tupac actually escaping University Medical Center here in Vegas and relocating to New Mexico and getting protection from the Navajo tribe.”

According to the Los Angeles filmmaker, Tupac knew in advance that someone wanted to snuff him and so being the quick thinker that he was, he planted a body double in Knight’s BMW that night.

After which he copped a helicopter to the Navajo tribal land in New Mexico.

You are probably wondering, how does Boss know?

He tells the press that the Shakur family included him in on this secret, and now he is sharing this with all of us.

“You can write a fiction story, but this is not fiction,” Rick Boss alleges. “This is facts through certain people I know.”