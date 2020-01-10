AllHipHop
Tupac Shakur Death Car Expected To Fetch Millions

AllHipHop Staff
by

The BMW carrying Suge Knight and Tupac on the evening the rap star was tragically murdered in Las Vegas is selling for millions.

(AllHipHop News) The car that rapper Tupac Shakur was shot in has gone on sale for a staggering $1.7 million.

The 1996 BMW 7 Series motor has been painstakingly restored after Tupac was gunned down in it in Las Vegas on September 7th, 1996, and still sports bullet holes from the four gunshots.

The star died, aged 25, six days after the attack.

Now a dealer based in Sin City, Celebrity Cars Las Vegas, is selling the car, which comes with a certificate of authentication showing it was originally leased by Death Row Records - which was founded by Suge Knight and legendary producer Dr. Dre.

The vehicle's identification number also matches the one noted on the original lease documents.

After Tupac's murder, Las Vegas Police officials reportedly sold the vehicle at auction, and it then passed through the hands of several collectors. Representatives for the current owners are seeking a $20,000 refundable deposit from any interested buyers ahead of the sale.

On the day of Tupac's death, he was traveling with Suge Knight, who was driving the car, from a Mike Tyson boxing match to a party at Club 662, when a white Cadillac pulled up alongside the pair at traffic lights.

Tupac, who was in the passenger seat, was hit by four bullets, with one puncturing his lung. His murder remains unsolved.

