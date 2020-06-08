AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

TV One To Air 'The Beat Don't Stop' Documentary About DC's Go-Go Music

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

#DontMuteDC

(AllHipHop News) At the moment, Washington, DC is one of the central cities of the #BlackLivesMatter protests. Many demonstrators in the nation's capital are not only concerned about police brutality. There is also a call to end the rampant gentrification that is causing the displacement of low-income families and the erasure of the black culture that has defined DC.

Last year, the #DontMuteDC movement made national news when longtime residents pushed back against new residents trying to silence Go-Go songs playing from speakers outside a store near Howard University. Go-Go is the homegrown music that has been part of the artistic fabric of Washington for six decades. 

TV One is celebrating Black Music Month with the original documentary titled The Beat Don't Stop. The program will highlight the history of Go-Go, the legacy of the late Godfather of Go-Go Chuck Brown, and the role Radio One (now Urdan One) played as the original broadcast platform for the genre.

"I always sought to represent the underrepresented. I always gave voice to the voiceless, and Go-go was very much that,” said Cathy Hughes, Chairwoman and Founder of Urban One. “We are proud to be a part of the Go-Go story and grateful to tell the story of the men and women who helped to create and promote this amazing sound.”

Hughes also served as an executive producer for The Beat Don't Stop. The doc features members of the Go-Go groups Junk Yard Band, Trouble Funk, E.U., Backyard Band, TOB, TCB, and Maiesha and the Hip Huggers. In addition, Don’t Mute DC organizer Ron Moten, Hip Hop legend Doug E. Fresh, Radio One personality Angie Ange, and others helped honor the District's indigenous sound.

The Beat Don't Stop is scheduled to air Sunday, June 21 at 8 pm. ET/7 pm CT on TV One. An encore presentation will air at 10 pm ET/9 pm CT.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.I. Gives Fiery Speech, Lil Baby Ludacris Support HBCU Students

T.I. made an appearance at HBCU rally over the weekend to keep students motivated in the wake of racially-motivated police violence around the country.

Mike Winslow

by

afronaija

EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jones Shows Artist Vision Board For New Vamp Life Record Label

Dipset co-founder Jim Jones has launched a brand new venture with a mission to discover new talent.

Mike Winslow

Lil Wayne Addresses Backlash Over George Floyd Comment

Lil Wayne used his Young Money Radio platform with Apple to discuss some comments he made to Fat Joe last week in the wake of George Floyd's death.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Truthislight

Beyonce Calls Out The Music Industry In Graduation Speech

Beyonce addressed the Class of 2020 during a commencement speech and she took politics head on.

AllHipHop Staff

Tory Lanez & Spectacular Smith Clash Online Over Pretty Ricky Samples

Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh catches a few stray shots for his $50 donation to #BLM protestors.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

ESPN’s The Undefeated Presents RZA's 'Be Like Water' Music Video

Watch the Sharon Matthews-directed clip that pays homage to an entertainment legend.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kendrick Lamar Joins DeMar DeRozan & Russell Westbrook At "Compton Peace Walk" Protest

K. Dot and NBA players show support for anti-racist demonstrations.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Terry Crews Doubles Down On "Black Supremacy" Rhetoric After Facing Backlash

The 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star does not like being called a coon or Uncle Tom.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jordan Brand Commits $100M to Social Justice

Michael Jordan's Jordan Brand makes a financial commitment to a much-needed change in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder.

Maria Myraine

by

KenVester

Run The Jewels Earn Highest-Charting Album With 'RTJ4'

Killer Mike and El-P's free project still collected sales units.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)