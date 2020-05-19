AllHipHop
"Twilight" Actor's Culinary Dream Inspired By West Coast Rappers Before Death

AllHipHop Staff

Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend were found dead in their Las Vegas apartment over the weekend.

(AllHipHop News) "Twilight" actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend have been found dead at his home in Las Vegas.

The 30-year-old, who played high school student Tyler Crowley in the 2008 movie, was supposed to be in Los Angeles last week visiting his daughter.

According to reports, his cousin noticed the actor's car was still outside his pad, so he decided to check in on him.

That's when he found the bodies of Boyce and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, and called the police.

The cause of deaths are pending and a police investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the late actor's mother, Lisa Wayne, has taken to social media to reveal Greg was "in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings," adding, "He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers: Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The Game, etc."

She adds: "I can say that my son was my favorite chef. He was on to something great and that was his passion."

Boyce's acting career was short-lived - after appearing in "Twilight," he went on to star in a short film titled "Apocalypse."

He had no other credits.

