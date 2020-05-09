AllHipHop
Twista Helps Out Inmates At Risk For COVID-19

Mike Winslow

Rapper Twista paid it forward by donating hundreds of masks to inmates at Stateville Correctional Center.

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Twista looked out for dozens of inmates at the Stateville Correctional Center earlier this week.

Twista headed to the prison with state representative LaShawn K. Ford, to distribute face masks and other supplies to the inmates.

According to Austin Weekly News, Stateville Correctional Center has the greatest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with over 121 inmates testing positive.

The virus didn't spare the staff either, with a total of 75 employees who have been infected.

"Social distancing is impossible in prisons," LaShawn K. Ford said in a statement. "We in Illinois are going to lead by example and provide these crucial supplies such as masks and clean water to employees and inmates at Stateville immediately."

Last month, Twista teamed up with Ford for the "Mask Up And Live" campaign, which aims to educate African-Americans about COVID-19.

The new campaign is also urging African-Americans in Chicago to practice social distancing.

