AllHipHop
Login

Twitter Investigates After Mariah Carey Account Tweets About Eminem's Penis

AllHipHop Staff
by

Mariah Carey's Twitter account was hacked with messages dissing Eminem and some think Nick Cannon is behind the attack.

(AllHipHop News) Mariah Carey’s Twitter account appeared to have been hacked on New Year’s Eve as it was filled with numerous racist slurs and bizarre comments.

While it is unclear who is behind the hack, the perpetrator shared some racially insensitive jibes and comments in an apparent trolling effort.

“Personally I don’t think racism is real, it’s just p##sy boy talk,” one tweet read, while another added, “Eminem has a small penis,” referencing the "We Belong Together" hitmaker’s feud with the rapper.

Although Mariah has yet to comment on the incident, Twitter users were quick to comment on the situation.

The posts have since been removed, but the hack doesn’t seem to have affected the star, as she spent the holidays in Aspen, Colorado with her eight-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

Some suggested Mariah's ex, Nick Cannon was behind the hack, since he has been feuding with Detroit rapper for weeks now.

Comments
Big Sean Declares He Is "Back Going Hard" In 2020
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Dame Dash Calls Aaliyah "The Sacrificial Lamb" In Marriage To R. Kelly
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Drake, Adele, Taylor Swift Crowned Artists Of The Decade By RIAA Sales Chart
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Foxy Brown Blasts DJ Envy Over Comments About Her Music Career
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
11
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneI don’t know Envy’s past achievements I just know him as the last person I wanna hear from on The Breakfast Club. Always…
Kevin Gates And Wife Dreka Expecting A Baby
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinCongratulations!!!
YG Apologizes To The LGBTQ Community For "Old Views"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
PointGuard_QB
PointGuard_QBGay Mafia run the music industry..
Common Didn't Want To Have Kids With Angela Rye
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
5
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinYou're NOT Deranged, you're just proud to be a Dumb Ass. There's always at least one in every hood. The one dude who…
Reinvigorated DMX Welcomes 2020 In Vegas With Famous Rappers
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
Travis Scott's Heart Will Always Belong To Kylie Jenner
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Ray J And Princess Love Welcome New Baby Boy
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment