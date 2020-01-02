Twitter Investigates After Mariah Carey Account Tweets About Eminem's Penis

(AllHipHop News) Mariah Carey’s Twitter account appeared to have been hacked on New Year’s Eve as it was filled with numerous racist slurs and bizarre comments.

While it is unclear who is behind the hack, the perpetrator shared some racially insensitive jibes and comments in an apparent trolling effort.

“Personally I don’t think racism is real, it’s just p##sy boy talk,” one tweet read, while another added, “Eminem has a small penis,” referencing the "We Belong Together" hitmaker’s feud with the rapper.

Although Mariah has yet to comment on the incident, Twitter users were quick to comment on the situation.

The posts have since been removed, but the hack doesn’t seem to have affected the star, as she spent the holidays in Aspen, Colorado with her eight-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

Some suggested Mariah's ex, Nick Cannon was behind the hack, since he has been feuding with Detroit rapper for weeks now.