Twitter Permanently Suspends Talib Kweli For Repeated Rules Violations

The rapper/podcaster reacts to being canceled on the app by accusing Maya Moody of being a hypocrite.

(AllHipHop News) Talib Kweli was known to have lengthy exchanges on Twitter with various people such as the followers of Donald Trump's MAGA movement and suspected white supremacists. However, the emcee's tweets directed at Maya Moody got him kicked off the social media platform.

Jezebel reports a Twitter spokesperson confirmed Kweli was permanently suspended from the app on July 23 for "repeated violations of Twitter rules." The People's Party podcast host allegedly spent over 12 hours in one day tweeting at Moody which led to other Black women starting a campaign to report him for harassment.

Apparently, the exchange between Kweli and Moody began on July 9. In reaction to someone tweeting that Kweli was among a group of rappers that were married to Black women, Moody posted a quote-tweet that read, "Literally almost all of them are married to light-skinned women but that’s a conversation for another day."

Kweli responded by posting, "Nah let’s have this convo today. Are we talking all of my relationships? My children’s mother as well? Or are you only talking about who you think I’m currently in a relationship right now? I mean, is any of this really any of your business?”

According to Moody and other women on Twitter, Kweli then began constantly tweeting at the 24-year-old student. His fans are even accused of doxing Moody and her family as well as issuing death threats and threats of sexual abuse.

“Maya Moody is a liar,” said Kweli in an email to Jezebel. “I’ve never cyber harassed anyone in my life. I responded, on Twitter, to the lies that Maya posted about me. When you respond to someone who posts lies about you, that is not harassment.”

Kweli also took issue with Moody wrongfully accusing him of being a child rapist and a sexual predator. The 44-year-old Brooklyn native was threatened online by her supporters as well.

Additionally, he expressed to Jezebel, "The fact that ‘Maya Moody’ would align herself with an anti-immigrant, pro right-wing, anti-feminist, hate cult like ADOS proves that everything I’ve said about her intentions is correct.” She denied being associated with the American Descendants Of Slavery movement.

"I once heard that fools multiply when wise men remain silent. I live by that code," Kweli told AllHipHop in April when asked about ADOS and MAGA trolls on social media. "I was raised to understand that pro-blackness means you never ignore bigotry if you see it. Bigotry is not logical, it doesn't go away when it's ignored."

He added, "I also understand the paradox of tolerance which is why I will never invite people who are intentionally bigoted to my platform. My support for free speech doesn't mean I support freedom from consequences.

Talib Kweli continued to post about Maya Moody and his "cancelation" on Instagram even after his banishment from Twitter. He uploaded screenshots of Moody's old tweets where she appears to express sexual attraction to white men and light-skinned men as a way to convey her hypocrisy about him dating a light-skinned woman.

The Javotti Media founder also recently set up an account on the subscription-based site Patreon where he is offering special membership perks for his fans. His next album, titled Cultural Currency, will be made available on Patreon.