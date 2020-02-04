Twitter Reacts To Nicki Minaj Rapping About Rosa Parks In "Yikes" Snippet

(AllHipHop News) Overnight, Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to preview a new song tentatively titled "Yikes." One line from the 51-second snippet has garnered a lot of attention online.

"All you b*tches Rosa Parks, uh oh, get your ass up," raps Nicki in the video. The reference to the Civil Rights Movement icon caused a lot of commotion on Twitter with different users expressing that the lyric was either funny, confusing, complimentary, or disrespectful.

This is not the first time Minaj found herself dealing with controversy about her art being connected to a historic African-American figure. In 2014, the family of Malcolm X took issue with the rapper using a photo of the legendary activist looking out the window holding a gun for the artwork of her "Looking Ass N*gga" single.

Nicki could also hear from representatives of Rosa Parks in the near future. Back in 1999, Atlanta rap duo OutKast and their label were sued for using Parks' name as the title of a track off the group's Aquemini album. The lawsuit was eventually settled in 2005.