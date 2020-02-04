AllHipHop
Login

Twitter Reacts To Nicki Minaj Rapping About Rosa Parks In "Yikes" Snippet

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Was the 'Queen' album creator being disrespectful toward a Civil Rights pioneer during Black History Month?

(AllHipHop News) Overnight, Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to preview a new song tentatively titled "Yikes." One line from the 51-second snippet has garnered a lot of attention online. 

"All you b*tches Rosa Parks, uh oh, get your ass up," raps Nicki in the video. The reference to the Civil Rights Movement icon caused a lot of commotion on Twitter with different users expressing that the lyric was either funny, confusing, complimentary, or disrespectful.

This is not the first time Minaj found herself dealing with controversy about her art being connected to a historic African-American figure. In 2014, the family of Malcolm X took issue with the rapper using a photo of the legendary activist looking out the window holding a gun for the artwork of her "Looking Ass N*gga" single.

Nicki could also hear from representatives of Rosa Parks in the near future. Back in 1999, Atlanta rap duo OutKast and their label were sued for using Parks' name as the title of a track off the group's Aquemini album. The lawsuit was eventually settled in 2005.

Comments
Mo’Nique Calls Out Oprah Over Michael Jackson, Russell Simmons & Harvey Weinstein Accusations
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
First-Week Sales Projections For Lil Wayne's 'Funeral' Album Are In
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Roddy Ricch's 'Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial' Returns To No. 1 For A Third Week
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Juice WRLD Estate Has No Rep To Handle Legal Affairs Says Lawyer
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
1
12
Last Reply· by
Jtprbdsl
JtprbdslWho tf idk if ur talkin shit but Juice didn't steal a mother fucking thing yellowcard or whatever just wants money and…
Jay-Z & Beyoncé Face Backlash For Sitting During The National Anthem At Super Bowl LIV
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
6
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUYeah double agent for certain. It's essentially a snake-move, but its been often said that Jay is a snake dude.. Not…
Find Out Which Hip Hop Superstar Dressed As The Robot On 'The Masked Singer'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneThat fucking show is one of the worst pieces of shit to ever get aired. We had Lindsay Lohan as a judge on our version…
Are Megan Thee Stallion & G-Eazy Dating?
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUDamn That Girl Get Around.... SMH that's not a really good look for any woman... I know its a double standard. Life…
Rappers Dominate Super Bowl LIV Commercials
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
2
Comment
Peter Gunz Lands Perfect Job As Host Of Reality Show "Cheaters"
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
7
Last Reply· by
Glo
GloWow this is going to be interesting..is this a joke?
Roddy Ricch's "The Box" Remains At No. 1  For A Fourth Week
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment