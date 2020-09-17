AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Twitter Reportedly Locks Kanye West's Account For Violating Private Information Policy

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Ye doxxed a Forbes editor.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West spent the last week presenting an epic tweetstorm. His Twitter account is filled with posts about his Hip Hop peers, the NBA, record labels, the Grammy Awards, and the music industry in general.

Apparently, one of West's tweets violated Twitter's rules. CNN reporter Oliver Darcy explained that the 43-year-old rapper/fashion designer is currently unable to access his account.

"Twitter is requiring @kanyewest to remove a tweet sharing private info about @RandallLane (which Twitter has hidden from public view for now) to regain access to his account. Until then, he cannot tweet," wrote Darcy.

He added, "Also, FWIW, this is how Twitter always enforces its rules. The company hides tweets that break its rules from public view, and locks the account until the owner logs on and removes the tweet."

West is accused of sharing the personal contact information of Forbes Chief Content Officer Randall Lane to his 31 million followers in a since-deleted tweet. He also referred to Lane as a white supremacist.

Retired NBA player Rick Fox confirmed West is locked out of his Twitter account. The former Los Angeles Laker tweeted, "My friend @kanyewest wants you all to know that he was kicked off of @Twitter for 12 hours."

West's most recent tweet was posted on September 16 at 1:39 pm. That tweet read, "90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the 'distribution fees' many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Street Star Norbes Sues URL For $40 Million And Claims He is A Partner

One of URL's former top talent scouts claims he was actually an owner in a $40 million lawsuit against the battle rap league.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Samuel L. Jackson Will Teach You How To Curse If You Vote

The legendary actor is offering fans a chance to get their cussing game up!

AllHipHop Staff

Kanye West Urinates All Over His Grammy Award In Protest Of Record Deal

Rap star Kanye West took his war with Universal and Sony to another leve, when he peed all over his Grammy Award!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

falox

Ray J Explains Why Divorcing Was The Best Thing To Do

Ray J explained why filing for divorce was important for the sake of Princess Love's happiness.

AllHipHop Staff

Jim Jones Hosts Christian Mixtape With Rapper Nucci Reyo

The Dipset capo decided to link up with rapper Nucci Reyo on his new mixtape "This Far by Faith."

Kershaw St. Jawnson

The Notorious B.I.G.'s ‘King Of New York’ Crown Sells For Over $500,000 At Sotheby’s Hip Hop Auction

2Pac's teenage love letters, a “Beat Bop” vinyl, and The Wall of Boom brought in large bids too.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Anderson .Paak Tapped For Fortnite's Spotlight Concert Series

The 'Ventura' album creator is going virtual.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Rap Gods KRS-One, Kurtis Blow, Chuck D, And Rakim Link Up For "Hip Hop 4 Peace"

The rap veterans are planning to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the International Day of Peace later this month.

AllHipHop Staff

Tory Lanez Ex-Bodyguard Weighs In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez's old bodyguard has come forward to give his opinion on the Megan Thee Stallion shooting.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

KINGMufasa

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Returns To No. 1 For A Third Week

The explicit record has made an impact across the globe.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)