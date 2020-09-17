Twitter Reportedly Locks Kanye West's Account For Violating Private Information Policy

Ye doxxed a Forbes editor.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West spent the last week presenting an epic tweetstorm. His Twitter account is filled with posts about his Hip Hop peers, the NBA, record labels, the Grammy Awards, and the music industry in general.

Apparently, one of West's tweets violated Twitter's rules. CNN reporter Oliver Darcy explained that the 43-year-old rapper/fashion designer is currently unable to access his account.

"Twitter is requiring @kanyewest to remove a tweet sharing private info about @RandallLane (which Twitter has hidden from public view for now) to regain access to his account. Until then, he cannot tweet," wrote Darcy.

He added, "Also, FWIW, this is how Twitter always enforces its rules. The company hides tweets that break its rules from public view, and locks the account until the owner logs on and removes the tweet."

West is accused of sharing the personal contact information of Forbes Chief Content Officer Randall Lane to his 31 million followers in a since-deleted tweet. He also referred to Lane as a white supremacist.

Retired NBA player Rick Fox confirmed West is locked out of his Twitter account. The former Los Angeles Laker tweeted, "My friend @kanyewest wants you all to know that he was kicked off of @Twitter for 12 hours."

West's most recent tweet was posted on September 16 at 1:39 pm. That tweet read, "90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the 'distribution fees' many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying."