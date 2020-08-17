AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Two Men Arrested For Jam Master Jay's Decades Old Murder

AllHipHop Staff

Run DMC's DJ, Jam Master Jay, may finally see justice after a pair of men were arrested.

(AllHipHop News) A pair have men been arrested in the murder of Jam Master Jay, the DJ in iconic rap group Run-DMC.

The murder has been unsolved for over two decades.

JMJ, born Jason Mizell, was murdered in his Hollis, Queen's recording studio on October 30, 2002.

Today, police revealed they will charge Jay's former associate Ronald "Tinard" Washington and Karl "Lil D" Jordan, Jr. with murder while engaging in drug trafficking.

The Feds say the murder happened over a drug deal gone bad. JMJ had apparently bought two kilos of cocaine to sell.

Investigators say members of Jay's inner-circle took the drugs and the cash, leaving the legendary DJ in debt to undisclosed drug traffickers.

Jay was supposedly shot and killed over the drug debt.

Tinard and Lil D had been suspects in the murder, but there is now sufficient evidence to arrest the pair and charge them with murder.

Washington, 56, is already imprisoned for robbery, according to a report by the New York Times.

Jordan, Jr. was apprehended by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the NYPD on Sunday (Aug. 16).

Run-DMC is regarded as one of the most influential and iconic rap collectives ever. The trio, Run (Joseph Simmons), DMC (Daniel McDaniels) and JMJ, were the first rap group to reach pop, megastar success that. They reached their zenith with "Walk This Way," a rap-rock collaboration with Aerosmith in 1986.

Jam Master Jay is largely responsible for Run DMC's fashion sense, which often included Stetson hats and leather suits. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Breaks YouTube Record For Biggest First Week U.S. Debut

The controversial single continues to dominate the charts.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

More Problems For R. Kelly - Sex Abuse Survivor Demands Money In STD Lawsuit

R. Kelly ignored a lawsuit from a woman who claims she was sexually abused by the singer, and now he's about to pay for it.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Slashes Prices Of Her OnlyFans Subscription As Channel Blows Up

Cardi B's new OnlyFans account is going to make her millions of dollars.

AllHipHop Staff

Lauryn Hill Breaks Silence On Daughter's Abuse Claims

Lauryn issued a very eloquent and thoughtful statement after her daughter Selah about her relationship with her mother.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kim Kardashian Calls For C-Murder To Be Released From Prison

Monica is working with the criminal justice reform advocate to help the incarcerated New Orleans native.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

$MKingpin

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Debuts At No. 1 With Record-Breaking Streaming Week

Two of Hip Hop's premier women are competing with some of the biggest names in Pop music.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B Talks 2020 Election, Healthcare, Education, Police Brutality & More With Joe Biden

The 27-year-old entertainment megastar jumps back into the political arena.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Aminé Talks Portland's Black Lives Matter Protests, Racism & Gentrification

"So for me, Portland is just like the South."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cordae Drops YBN From His Name On Various Online Platforms

Other Young Boss N*ggas representatives tweet about people changing up.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Rod Wave’s 'Pray 4 Love' Returns To The Top 5; NLE Choppa Scores First Top 10 Entry With 'Top Shotta'

The two freshmen join Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, DaBaby, and Lil Baby among the ten top-selling artists.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)