Two Men Arrested For Jam Master Jay's Decades Old Murder

Run DMC's DJ, Jam Master Jay, may finally see justice after a pair of men were arrested.

(AllHipHop News) A pair have men been arrested in the murder of Jam Master Jay, the DJ in iconic rap group Run-DMC.

The murder has been unsolved for over two decades.

JMJ, born Jason Mizell, was murdered in his Hollis, Queen's recording studio on October 30, 2002.

Today, police revealed they will charge Jay's former associate Ronald "Tinard" Washington and Karl "Lil D" Jordan, Jr. with murder while engaging in drug trafficking.

The Feds say the murder happened over a drug deal gone bad. JMJ had apparently bought two kilos of cocaine to sell.

Investigators say members of Jay's inner-circle took the drugs and the cash, leaving the legendary DJ in debt to undisclosed drug traffickers.

Jay was supposedly shot and killed over the drug debt.

Tinard and Lil D had been suspects in the murder, but there is now sufficient evidence to arrest the pair and charge them with murder.

Washington, 56, is already imprisoned for robbery, according to a report by the New York Times.

Jordan, Jr. was apprehended by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the NYPD on Sunday (Aug. 16).

Run-DMC is regarded as one of the most influential and iconic rap collectives ever. The trio, Run (Joseph Simmons), DMC (Daniel McDaniels) and JMJ, were the first rap group to reach pop, megastar success that. They reached their zenith with "Walk This Way," a rap-rock collaboration with Aerosmith in 1986.

Jam Master Jay is largely responsible for Run DMC's fashion sense, which often included Stetson hats and leather suits.