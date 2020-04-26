Ty Dolla $ign Mourns the Loss of his Grandma

The rapper honored his late grandmother in a post and a song with his family.

(AllHipHop News) Ty Dolla $ign suffered a major loss this weekend.

The LA rapper shared on Instagram that his grandmother passed away on Saturday morning.

Ty Dolla $ign wrote a heartfelt message about his “goggie” in a long post, mourning the loss.

“My goggie passed this morning ! With out her there would be no me !” he wrote. He thanked his grandmother for helping raise him and her belief in his musical dream.

“Thank ya for everything from just being my grandma helping raise us letting me have the back room at the house for my studio and playing my music at all times of night and day trynna find my sound to giving me your room when @jailynncrystal was born and helping me get on my feet !” he said.

“Didn’t matter who it was u always looked out for all of our friends as well ! You’d give your last dollar to any of us ! I can go on for hours about how great of a soul u r and how much of a impact u made on so many of us ! I love u and will hold u close in my heart forever.”

He then concluded the post with, “1928-2020 u outlived everyone turnt up the whole time.”

Ty Dolla $ign also shared a song on Soundcloud called “Claudina Ave” dedicated to his grandmother.

Interpolating Whitney Houston’s “My Love Is Your Love” in the chorus, Ty sings “You showed me patience and you taught me, love don’t judge you it just make you better.”

In addition to Ty, the record features his cousin Ant Clemons and other relatives reminiscing on good times with their grandmother. Read the Instagram post and listen to “Claudina Ave” honoring the rapper’s grandma down below.