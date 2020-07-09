Ty Dolla $ign Talks Being Inspired By Jay-Z & Names Jay Electronica As One Of His Favorite Artists

The "Ego Death" performer selects tracks by Hov, Jay E, Solange, The Weeknd, and more for his "At Home With" Apple Music playlist.

(AllHipHop News) Jay Electronica finally released his debut studio album, A Written Testimony, in March of this year. His Roc Nation boss Jay-Z was heavily featured on the 10-track project that opens with an excerpt from a speech by Louis Farrakhan.

With the #BlackLivesMatter movement leaping back into the American public's consciousness following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, listeners have returned to A Written Testimony in recent weeks. Electronica's version of Hip Hop resonates with many rap devotees.

Apparently, R & B singer-songwriter Ty Dolla $ign is one of those Jay E fans. Zane Lowe caught up with Ty to talk about curating his "At Home With" playlist for Apple Music. The "Ego Death" performer also chatted about the emcee from New Orleans.

"He's always been ahead of his time, and I feel like every time," said Dolla $ign. "I love Jay Electronica, he's always been one of my friends, and favorite artists, for sure. Every time I talk to people about music, and I'm talking about my favorite artists, he's always one that I bring up, so I had to put him in the trailers. Genius, genius."

Ty Dolla $ign plays close attention to that other Jay as well. The billionaire Hip Hop mogul born Shawn Carter serves as inspiration for Ty. He spoke about Hov during his interview with Apple Music.

"He's the greatest example, when I look at it, of the rap artists. From just coming from street sh*t to like, marrying Beyoncé, to just showing people how it's done, business-wise. It's like, you can start off being this, but then you can end up being this. I love Jay-Z, man, everything he's done," expressed the 38-year-old Atlantic recording artist.

Ty also praised other acts like Beyoncé, Solange, YG, Ed Sheeran, Mac Miller, The Weeknd, Ronald Isley, Tee Grizzley, Thundercat, and Khruangbin. As far as his own tunes, the LA-bred vocalist told Lowe that he has been focused on creating live music featuring drums, guitars, and piano.