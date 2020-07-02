Ty Dolla Sign Explains Creating "Ego Death" Single With Kanye West, FKA Twigs & Skrillex
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
(AllHipHop News) It looks like its Yeezy season once again. Midwest rap legend Kanye West was part of two songs that were released in the last few days. Ye first returned with "Wash Us In The Blood" featuring Travis Scott.
The second new record is Ty Dolla $ign's "Ego Death" featuring West, British singer FKA Twigs, and deejay/producer Skrillex. Apple Music's Zane Lowe caught up with Ty to talk about how the single came together.
Ty Dolla $ign explained:
I was at a party. I heard some girls saying something about some guy, like, "Oh, that's the death of his ego." I remembered that sh*t when I got to the house. I'm like, "Wow, that's hard." It's like I had the song "Ego Death," and then I made the beat. Then I was watching Instagram, and there was some video of Ye walking through Chicago. Then he was like, "Hold up. There's a train going by." I thought that was so hard, just seeing him just walking through Chicago by himself. So I sampled that part, and then I went out to Chicago to work on Yandhi with him. Then I played him the record, and he went crazy. Everybody in the room ran out, like, "Oh, sh*t." So he came back. He grabbed the little performance mic, and he started beatboxing and just freestyling and sh*t. We recorded all that, kept all that. Then I ended up going to London. I linked up with Twigs. She laid her part, went crazy, and then I came back to LA and I hooked up with Sonny [Skrillex]. He added his magic, and now we have the song.