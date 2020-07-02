Ty Dolla Sign Explains Creating "Ego Death" Single With Kanye West, FKA Twigs & Skrillex

"I was watching Instagram, and there was some video of Ye walking through Chicago."

(AllHipHop News) It looks like its Yeezy season once again. Midwest rap legend Kanye West was part of two songs that were released in the last few days. Ye first returned with "Wash Us In The Blood" featuring Travis Scott.

The second new record is Ty Dolla $ign's "Ego Death" featuring West, British singer FKA Twigs, and deejay/producer Skrillex. Apple Music's Zane Lowe caught up with Ty to talk about how the single came together.

Ty Dolla $ign explained: